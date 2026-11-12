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Home / Industry / News / KW Group buys 1.5-acre land in Ghaziabad ₹134 cr to build luxury homes

KW Group buys 1.5-acre land in Ghaziabad ₹134 cr to build luxury homes

The parcel was acquired through an auction conducted by the local development authority

real estate developers, Realty sector

The company plans to develop an ultra-luxury residential project on the site, with a development potential of around 5 lakh sq ft

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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Realty firm KW Group has acquired 1.5 acres of land in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for ₹134 crore through an auction to develop a housing project.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has acquired a 1.5-acre freehold land parcel in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, for ₹133.98 crore (excluding stamp duty and registration charges).

The parcel was acquired through an auction conducted by the local development authority.

The company plans to develop an ultra-luxury residential project on the site, with a development potential of around 5 lakh sq ft.

The project is backed by a ₹150 crore commitment from ASK Property Fund, the real estate arm of Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group.

 

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Pankaj Kumar Jain, Director of KW Group, pointed out that there are not many luxury housing projects in Ghaziabad while the demand for such products is quite high.

"ASK Property Fund's participation reflects confidence in both the location and our 27-year execution record. We will begin construction very soon after obtaining statutory approvals," he added.

Delhi-NCR-based KW Group has delivered 43 lakh sq ft of real estate space so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 3:48 PM IST