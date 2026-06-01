Palm oil to milk: What Kwality Wall's move means for the ice cream market

Kwality Wall’s decision to move away from palm oil and transition its entire portfolio to milk-based products has reignited a debate that has simmered in India's frozen treats industry for years. The move is not just about ingredients. It also raises questions about consumer awareness and whether India's largest frozen dessert brands are responding to changing perceptions around what constitutes "real ice cream".

What has Kwality Wall’s announced?

Kwality Wall’s plans to replace palm oil with dairy ingredients across its product range by 2027. The company is positioning the move as part of a broader push towards milk-based offerings as it seeks a bigger share of India's growing ice cream market.

The development is significant because Kwality Wall’s has historically been one of the country's largest players in the frozen dessert market. A shift by a market leader could influence how competitors formulate and market their products in the years ahead.

Ice cream vs frozen dessert: What is the difference?

The distinction is simple but often misunderstood.

Ice cream is made using milk fat, while frozen desserts use vegetable fats such as palm oil instead of dairy fat. Both products are regulated and labelled differently in India, yet many consumers continue to use the term "ice cream" for both.

The difference affects not only ingredients but also flavour, texture, and consumer perception.

Why brands rely on palm oil

Palm oil became a popular choice for frozen desserts because it offers several commercial and operational advantages. Some of the key benefits include:

Lower cost compared with milk fat

Greater price stability

Longer shelf life

Improved resistance to melting

Easier handling across uneven cold-chain network

These advantages helped frozen desserts become a strong value-for-money category and allowed brands to serve price-sensitive consumers without depending entirely on fluctuating milk prices.

What changes when milk replaces palm oil?

Compared with vegetable fat, dairy fat often delivers:

Richer taste

Creamier mouthfeel

More indulgent texture

Stronger premium perception

However, these benefits come at a cost. Milk fat is generally more expensive, which could increase production costs and lead to higher consumer prices.

The shift, therefore, represents more than a recipe change. It is also a brand positioning decision that aligns products more closely with consumer expectations of traditional ice cream.

Amul's long-running campaign

The debate over ice cream and frozen desserts is not new. For years, Amul has promoted its products as "real ice cream" made with milk fat and has repeatedly highlighted the distinction between dairy-based ice cream and frozen desserts made with vegetable fat. The campaign culminated in a legal battle in 2017 when Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), which then owned and operated the Kwality Wall's brand in India, challenged Amul's advertisements in the Bombay High Court. HUL argued that the ads unfairly disparaged frozen desserts by linking them to vanaspati and vegetable fats.

While the case centred on advertising claims, it also brought the difference between ice cream and frozen desserts into the public spotlight and increased consumer awareness of product labels.

Why this shift matters

Industry observers say the move could reflect multiple trends rather than a single trigger. Vijay Malik, a Sebi-registered Research Analyst, notes that India's ice cream industry has been benefiting from rising disposable incomes, urbanisation and a gradual shift towards branded and premium products. Against that backdrop, Kwality Wall's move towards milk-based offerings appears aligned with broader consumer trends favouring higher-quality products. The decision signals:

Growing consumer awareness of ingredients

Rising demand for premium products

Stronger competition in the dairy-based ice cream segment

A response to concerns surrounding palm oil and processed foods

Not a simple health debate

Health experts caution against automatically treating ice cream as healthy and frozen desserts as unhealthy.

"It would be misleading to call ice cream healthy and frozen desserts unhealthy because there is nothing inherently different about them," said Dr Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, Director-Nephrology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

He noted that ice cream contains dairy fat and milk solids that can provide nutrients such as calcium and protein, while frozen desserts use vegetable oils and additives. However, both products can be high in sugar and calories when consumed regularly.

"Since both types of food can be very sugary and high in calories, customers should be able to choose the better option based on the product's composition," he said.

According to Dr Chhabra, transparency is the real issue. Consumers should understand what they are buying and make informed choices based on ingredients rather than assuming one category is automatically healthier than the other.

What consumers should check

Experts say buyers should look beyond marketing claims and read labels carefully. Check for:

Product category (ice cream or frozen dessert)

Source of fat used

Ingredient list

Sugar content

Calorie count

Serving size

What comes next?

According to analysts, if consumer demand for dairy-based products continues to rise, more brands may explore similar transitions. Dairy-focused brands and premium ice cream makers could benefit if consumers increasingly associate milk fat with quality and indulgence.

However, frozen desserts are unlikely to disappear anytime soon. Their lower production costs allow them to serve value-conscious consumers and maintain a strong presence in the market.

Ultimately, the success of Kwality Wall's strategy will depend on whether consumers are willing to pay more for milk-based products and whether the distinction between ice cream and frozen desserts becomes an increasingly important factor in purchasing decisions.