L&T Semiconductor goes local with chip backend, shifts OSAT to India

Speaking to Business Standard, Sandeep Kumar, chief executive officer of LTSCT, said, “We are already moving our OSAT operations for assembling chips to India because it is globally competitive. Of the 500 semiconductor package types, the OSAT players in India probably cover around 50. For the rest, we still have to go abroad. But Indian players are also broadening their capabilities.”

However, Kumar said the company'’s chip designs are currently fabricated at semiconductor fabrication (fab) plants in the US, Taiwan, and Japan. Asked whether it would shift fabrication to India once Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fab plant becomes operational in mid-2028, Kumar said, “As a fabless design company, I don’t have any attachment to a particular location. I would prefer to build them at Tata’s fab, but if the pricing is such that I don’t make money, I will go elsewhere. If it is competitive, we will build here.”

Kumar argued that Chinese semiconductor fab plants are able to offer aggressive pricing because they have received generous government subsidies. “The Indian government has also subsidised semiconductor fab plants by up to 70 per cent of the project cost. Whether Tata will pass on that cost advantage to customers or retain it to recover its investment, I don’t know,” Kumar added.

The company expects to break even over the next two years. It has already invested $100 million in chip design, with an average investment of $30 million for each chip. Kumar said, “In every business, one wants to break even as quickly as possible. We expect to do so in two years with revenues of $150-200 million. Our focus is on three areas — power electronics, compute products, and mixed-signal products.”

The company designs chips ranging from 12 nanometre (nm) to 95 nm. The fabless company designs chips in-house, outsources fabrication, and sells them globally across India, the US, Japan, Europe, and Taiwan, competing with companies such as NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies. “A disproportionate 30 per cent of our business comes from India, even though the country accounts for only around 10 per cent of global semiconductor demand,” Kumar said.

Under the proposed Semicon 2.0, the government has, for the first time, indicated that large companies — which were excluded from the earlier chip design incentive scheme that was largely limited to startups — will also become eligible for incentives.

Responding to the proposed changes, Kumar said, “We have been running our business without incentives so far. If incentives are provided, they will only accelerate our business and help us enter areas the nation needs but which otherwise may not make commercial sense.”

Kumar, however, acknowledged that competition from Chinese semiconductor companies remains intense. “We always compete globally, but I don’t think we can survive if we compete with the low gross margins of Chinese companies. So we are selective about the products we work on, the prices at which we sell them, and the value we create.”

Stacking the chips

· Shifting OSAT operations for its chip designs from overseas to India

· Already working with Tata Electronics at its OSAT facility, which is preparing for commercial production

· Will consider fabricating chips in India once domestic fabs become operational, provided pricing is globally competitive. Currently uses fab plants in Taiwan, Japan, and the US

· Designs chips ranging from 12 nm to 95 nm