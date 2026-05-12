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Large companies must ensure timely working capital release of MSMEs: CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran said large companies should accept invoices presented by micro, small and medium enterprises and make payments on time

chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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Large companies must ensure timely release of payments to micro and small enterprises to ease their working capital needs and reduce cost of funds, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Nageswaran said large companies should accept invoices presented by micro, small and medium enterprises and make payments on time.

"Larger enterprises in the country have to pledge to contribute to relieving the working capital requirements of micro and small enterprises. Micro, small, and medium enterprises are the source of working capital for large enterprises. It should be the reverse. And because these enterprises have a much higher cost of capital," Nageswaran said.

 

Freeing working capital for MSMEs would create a "successful, positive bandwidth" in terms of innovation, Nageswaran said. India has a huge pool of MSMEs with many struggling to scale up and integrate better into the global value chain.

He said the government has made efforts to create a conducive ecosystem for MSMEs to grow and policymakers across the different wings of the government must make regulation for MSMEs simple, transparent, and trust-based.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : V A Nageswaran MSMEs CEA

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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