Large TCVs mask weakness in small deals at leading Indian IT companies

Global macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing wars have weighed on discretionary spending, and artificial intelligence (AI) is adding to the pressure. Enterprises are scrutinising investments more closely as AI changes both the economics of delivery and what clients believe they should be paying for.

The weakness is showing up in sequential TCV growth. Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) deal flows over the last few quarters have hovered between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion, barring the fourth quarter of the last financial year (FY26), when they shot up to $12 billion. Wipro, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree have seen their TCVs remain sequentially flat or decline marginally. Infosys and Cognizant only disclose TCVs for large deals.

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia agreed when asked last month whether small deals were harder to come by, but disagreed that it was an area of weakness for India’s fourth-largest IT services company.

"Large deals take time to close and sometimes ramp up. We have a dual strategy; the sales team is mining the account while the delivery team is trying to look at the adjacent areas, which are the small deals. We look both at the large and small deal pipeline, because in any account, if you have to cross sell and upsell; sometimes it’s the delta where you land and then you expand,” he told Business Standard.

The large-deal numbers can make demand look healthier than it actually is because many of these contracts are vendor-consolidation or cost-takeout deals, often won from competitors and priced very aggressively. They provide revenue visibility, but they do not necessarily create much incremental industry growth because of AI's deflationary impact.

Phil Fersht, founder and CEO of HfS Research, says that large deals are still getting signed because enterprises need partners to modernise and take costs out, while smaller deals face more pressure to demonstrate immediate business value. That makes the market harder for providers because they can win a $1 billion contract and still struggle to generate strong organic growth if the surrounding flow of smaller projects remains weak.

“The softer area is the smaller discretionary work that historically fed the growth engine: application projects, consulting, transformation programmes, data initiatives and smaller modernisation engagements. Enterprises are scrutinising these investments much more heavily because AI is changing both the economics of delivery and what clients believe they should be paying for,” he adds.

Thus, IT companies are caught in a double-whammy situation. On the one hand, the size of the large deals is getting smaller and the tenure is shrinking because of AI and clients not being ready to pay more for the same scope of work. On the other hand, many AI-native deals are also being taken away by smaller companies and even mid-sized IT firms that are looking to punch above their weight and throw their hat into the ring.

Analysts say among the larger providers, Infosys, Cognizant and HCLTech appear better positioned today to replenish the smaller-deal pipeline, while TCS has enormous client access and growing AI activity but has yet to translate that consistently into a faster broad-based growth engine. Persistent and Coforge are probably the clearest examples of firms generating strong growth from smaller, expandable engagements because their portfolios are concentrated in AI, engineering, data, cloud and modernisation work.