Leela Palaces Hotels Q2FY27 profit rises 27% to ₹94.6 crore, revenue up 33%

Luxury hospitality player Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd reported a 27 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended September (Q2FY27) to Rs 94.6 crore, supported by strong operating performance across the business.

Operating revenue for the period rose 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 411.9 crore, while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 36 per cent to Rs 187.7 crore, according to the quarterly results announced by the company on Wednesday.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, whole-time director and chief executive officer, said, “Our operating revenue grew 33 per cent driving a 36 per cent rise in operating EBITDA, reflecting our robust business fundamentals and operational excellence across verticals. Our 30 per cent RevPAR growth in Q2 was led by a record 30 per cent increase in ADR, demonstrating our sustained pricing power and the strength of demand for differentiated luxury experiences.”

“The demand was broad-based across retail, corporate and leisure segments, supported by strong demand for our suites and our ability to command a premium during marquee events,” he added.

The company reported a 30 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to Rs 17,225, led by a 30 per cent increase in average daily rate (ADR) to Rs 25,046, with the India headline occupancy at 69 per cent. The growth was supported by demand across key customer segments and sustained traction in the luxury hospitality market.

The domestic segment witnessed over 30 per cent revenue growth. Room revenue grew 39 per cent, while food and beverage (F&B) revenue increased 21 per cent. Hotel management agreement (HMA) fees were up 76 per cent, reflecting a strong ramp-up of managed properties and a growing brand footprint.

For the first six months of the financial year, operating revenue grew 30 per cent, and operating Ebitda grew 38 per cent, with the margin expanding by 246 basis points.

“We see India's growing events and MICE calendar, as a structural tailwind for rates and we have a strong lineup of events in New Delhi and Bangalore in the second-half,” Bhatnagar said.

The company’s net debt stood at Rs 1,215 crore as of September-end. Additionally, The Leela Jaisalmer and The Leela Luxury Residences, Mumbai, are both in the active pre-opening stage and are expected to start operations in FY27, marking the brand’s foray into a new business vertical.