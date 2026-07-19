The country’s third-largest telco — after Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel — has sought funding of ₹35,000 crore to support its capital expenditure (capex) plan that includes 5G network rollout.

Lenders, however, are holding back from formally approving the funds as they expect guarantees from group companies or explicit commitments from promoters to infuse additional capital or to provide a backstop in the event of a default.

So far, no such assurance has been received, keeping the funding proposal in limbo, the persons quoted above said on condition of anonymity.

Last month, the telecom operator secured ₹300 crore in financing from a mid-sized private-sector lender.

Vi did not respond to Business Standard’s queries till the time of publication. Lenders’ insistence on fresh guarantees highlights the financial strain that the telco continues to face — high debt levels, losses, and lagging financial performance compared to peers.

Vi’s average revenue per user (Arpu) — a metric of telcos’ profitability — was ₹190 for the quarter ended March 2026, trailing market leaders Jio and Airtel.

“I wouldn’t say that we are both aligned till now (on funding). We, however, are aligned on the projections of the company — what revenue will be there, how much they will be able to generate, debt servicing, etc. We had moderated them quite a bit. So, that discussion with mutual consent is broadly done. The only sticking point is that they have to agree to some kind of a risk enhancement or mitigation. Once that is finalised, I think we can move ahead,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank, who is part of the discussions.

“There are a lot of assumptions involved and that is the reason we are asking for additional comfort. There is a large amount of repayment scheduled, and revenue is always a little tricky in this business. You have a very large competitor who might reduce rates or do anything that could affect your revenues”, the banker added.

Public sector banks have also emphasised the need for participation across the banking system, including private lenders. Discussions are being spearheaded by State Bank of India, though the country’s largest lender is reluctant to take on a disproportionate share of the exposure.

Vi recorded a net profit of ₹51,970 cr for Q4FY26 on a one-time accounting from exceptional gain of ₹58,116 crore from the reduction in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the government and value of future AGR payments. On a like to like basis, the telco narrowed losses to ₹5,515 crore from ₹7,167 crore a year ago, and ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations grew 2.8 per cent annually to ₹11,332 crore, and ebitda stood at ₹4,889 crore, up 4.9 per cent year-on-year. Vi’s debt stood at ₹2.1 trillion as of March 2026. The telco is yet to announce its Q1FY27 results.

Promoters currently hold a combined 25.64 per cent stake in the company, with Vodafone group Plc owning 19 per cent and the Kumar Mangalam Birla promoted Aditya Birla group holding 6.63 per cent as of March 2026. The Government of India, meanwhile, owns around 49 per cent but is classified as a public shareholder rather than a promoter.

Birla recently joined the company’s board as its new non-executive chairman, replacing Ravinder Takkar, in a transition seen as significant for its ongoing capital-raising and network expansion plans.

Last month, Vi raised ₹1,182 crore from Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, an AB group entity based in Singapore. The promoter group had agreed to infuse ₹4,730 crore into Suryaja Investments via preferential issue of up to 4.3 billion warrants, with a fourth of the proceeds coming upfront and the rest to be paid within 18 months. The June tranche was the upfront payment. This will raise the promoter stake to a little over 13 per cent from 9.6 per cent at present. The funding is separate from Vi’s ongoing discussions with banks.

The banker quoted above said Vi’s leadership has to take a call on the issue of further guarantees.

According to officials aware of the development, VI's discussions with banks have reached an advanced stage, however, the final go-ahead is still some time away.

“Banks are amenable, more so after promoters put in equity... with the rest coming in over the next quarters, there seems to be more comfort," the official said, asking not to be named.

Bank funding coming through will be critical for the carrier that intends to intensify capex investments in FY27. In January this year, Vi announced plans to invest ₹45,000 crore over the next three years towards rolling out 5G networks, generating double-digit revenue growth, tripling its operating profit, and importantly adding subscribers on a consistent basis. Vi has been posting net subscriber additions since February, totalling nearly 3 million over the past four months.

Vi will also receive ₹5,836 crore from its other promoter Vodafone, which holds 16.07 per cent, as part of the revised Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM) agreement of December 2025, originally inked in 2017 during the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. Vi will receive ₹2,307 crore cash in the next 12 months. The balance will come from monetising 3,280 million equity shares over the next five years.

After this, Vodafone group’s share may fall to 15.5 per cent, while the Indian government’s share may decline to 47.1 per cent from 49 per cent.

While Vi has received massive relief on AGR payments, down 27 per cent and payments beginning only in FY36, it has to service spectrum payment obligations worth ₹1.2 trillion. Over the next three years, Vi will have to repay spectrum obligations worth ₹49,000 crore.

It is banking on the fundraise from the consortium, coupled with cumulative cash Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of about ₹60,000 crore between FY27 and FY29, promoter equity, the CLAM settlement, and income tax refunds of ₹10,000 crore, along with a cash balance of ₹3,500 crore, totalling over ₹1 trillion over the next three years, to service these payments.

Promoter-backed equity infusions in Vi

Past:

₹1,182 crore (June 2026): via Suryaja Investments (Aditya Birla group entity)

₹1,909 crore (January 2025): via Omega Telecom Holdings (Aditya Birla group entity)

₹2,075 crore (May 2024): via Oriana Investments (Aditya Birla group entity, ahead of ₹18,000 crore FPO)

Upcoming:

₹3,548 crore (next 18 months): via Suryaja Investments

₹2,307 crore (next 12 months): via Vodafone Plc (CLAM settlement)