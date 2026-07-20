Line ministries are being apprised of project spillages in real time: Mospi

All infrastructure line ministries and departments are now being regularly apprised of project execution gaps and slippages through data analytics on the Project Assessment Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation-Building (PAIMANA) portal, giving them the scope to intervene where needed to manage implementation at their end, the government told Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) said monthly review meetings and other communications are also being used to strengthen evidence-based monitoring of central sector infrastructure projects.

"In addition, the login credentials providing access to the customised dashboards have already been shared with all line ministries/departments, thereby giving them direct access to the portal for reviewing project progress," it added.

The ministry said it monitors ongoing central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above through its web-based Project Assessment Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation-Building (PAIMANA) system. Project data are updated by line ministries, departments and implementing agencies through application programming interfaces as well as manual data entry, the ministry said.

"The reasons for time and cost overruns are project-specific, depending on a variety of technical, financial and administrative factors, and differ from project to project," it noted, adding that the most commonly reported causes include land acquisition issues, forest, wildlife and environmental clearances, law and order problems, utility shifting, and delays in civil works.

According to the ministry, PAIMANA provides project-wise details in its flash report and is designed with rich data analytics and output-oriented reports, along with customisable dashboards for apex-level monitoring.

In a separate reply to the House, Mospi said it has modernised official statistics by expanding the use of computer-assisted personal interviewing, centralised servers, GPS tagging and secure electronic transmission of data. The ministry said these measures have improved validation at the point of collection, reduced processing time, and enabled faster dissemination of survey results.

The eSankhyiki portal now hosts 29 statistical products, 913 datasets and more than 137 million records, while the revamped Microdata Portal provides access to anonymised unit-level data from more than 189 socio-economic surveys, the ministry said.