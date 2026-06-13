Liquor firms urge Telangana to clear ₹3,700 cr dues before discount rollout

The apex bodies of India's alcoholic beverage industry have urged the Telangana government to clear long-pending dues owed to suppliers before implementing a new system that would allow the state to settle invoices for alcoholic beverage supplies within 15 days, subject to a 2 per cent cash discount. The outstanding dues currently stand at around ₹3,700 crore.

The representation comes from the Brewers Association of India (BAI), the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), and the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), which collectively account for more than 80 per cent of liquor, beer and wine sales in the country.

In their joint letter, the three industry bodies said: “We would like to bring to your notice that, as per our records, as on date, payments have been cleared for sale up to first week of December 2025, and pending payments for the period first week of December to first week of April 2026, to the tune of ₹3,725.73 crore is still pending.”

“In light of the above, we find the proposed action by the Government to start deducting early payment on current supplies very disturbing and against the principles of normal commercial transactions, and is fraught with non-compliance accounting standards, and subject to scrutiny by auditors,” they wrote.

The Government of Telangana has introduced a new payment mechanism effective June 1, under which payments for alcoholic beverages supplied to the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd (TGBCL) in May 2026 are being released within 15 days, subject to an early-payment cash discount of 2 per cent to 2.75 per cent.

Industry associations have argued that while the cash discount provision exists in the tender conditions, it is intended to be available at the supplier's discretion.

They contend that the current practice departs from standard accounting and commercial principles, as payments are being made against recent supplies while dues for the period from December 2025 to April 2026 remain unpaid.

The industry bodies have also expressed concern that Telangana might continue directing its monthly payouts towards recent invoices to avail of the cash discount.

Over time, this could result in a growing stock of overdue receivables, increasing the risk of bad debts and imposing a significant financial burden on the liquor industry.

The industry has urged the government to release payments in chronological order and clear the old outstanding dues immediately.