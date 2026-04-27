​Listed Indian realty firms acquire 1,433 acres of land in FY26: Report

The listed Indian realty companies closed 54 deals spanning 1,433 acres, capturing a 49 per cent share in the number of land deals and a 48 per cent share of total transacted land area in the fiscal year 2026 (FY26), according to real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

Overall, the Indian real estate sector saw 111 land deals in FY26, spanning 2,994 acres, with every second deal involving listed players. In FY25, listed developers accounted for 40 per cent of all land deals.

“Land acquisition is increasingly becoming both capital-intensive and regulation-driven in the last few years. In this scenario, listed developers have a clear edge over unorganised or smaller players, thanks to their easier access to institutional capital and transparent balance sheets. While the total number of land deals dropped from 143 in FY25 to 111 in FY26, the land buying activity of these dominant players remained remarkably resilient,” Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

Among the leading listed players, Godrej Properties led the pack with 17 deals across 443.5 acres, followed by Brigade Group with eight deals over nearly 81 acres. Bengaluru emerged as the prime hotspot for listed-player land acquisition activity in FY26, with around 17 deals for over 293 acres closed in the city.

Pune saw eight land deals totalling 78 acres closed, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw seven land deals totalling 51 acres. Among the tier-II and tier-III cities attracting listed players, Amritsar saw two land deals totalling 520 acres close in FY26. Vadodara, Nagpur, Panipat, Mysore, Raipur, and Coimbatore also saw land deals concluded by listed players.

"Despite the broader market slowdown, these entities closed 54 land deals in FY26, nearly matching the 57 deals from the previous fiscal year. This resilience has led to a significant jump in market share,” Puri added.

The Indian real estate sector continues to consolidate. Anarock noted that while these listed players’ appetite for strategic land acquisition continues unabated, it will be interesting to see how and when they will launch these projects, given the current global macroeconomic uncertainties and tapering housing sales. They are likely to set a more moderate tempo of calibrated new launches in the times to come.

An analysis of the total new housing supply (units) across the top seven Indian cities in FY26 shows that the share of the listed and grade A developers combined stayed high at 45 per cent, compared to 43 per cent in FY25.

In terms of cities, the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a notable change in its overall new supply share in FY26. Out of the total new unit supply in NCR in FY26, at least 66 per cent was from the listed and grade A companies.

Listed developers capitalising on the surge in demand for ultra-luxury branded residences in NCR are creating a steepening entry barrier for smaller players who lack the liquidity and the ability to develop luxury developments, Anarock added.