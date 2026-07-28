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Lloyds Realty secures ₹600 crore rental revenue from Smartworks deal

The developer has leased the entire 182,300 sq ft of its Andheri East commercial tower, The Square, to Smartworks for 15 years

Mumbai Real Estate

Lloyds Realty Developers, a subsidiary of Lloyds Enterprises, has a portfolio valued at more than ₹23,500 crore across premium residential and commercial projects

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

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Mumbai-based real estate developer Lloyds Realty Developers has signed a 15-year lease agreement with managed office platform Smartworks Coworking Spaces, securing estimated rental revenue of more than ₹600 crore over the tenure.
 
The company has leased the entire 182,300 square feet of The Square, its commercial tower in Andheri East in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
 
Lloyds Realty said in a statement on Tuesday that the transaction reflected sustained enterprise demand for prime institutional workspaces across key Mumbai business hubs.
 
“By securing long-term rental revenue, Lloyds Realty strengthens its commercial portfolio cash flow and market positioning. The campus is expected to accommodate full occupancy of enterprise seats once fully operational,” the company said.
   
Ravi Agarwal, chairman and managing director of Lloyds Realty Developers, said the transaction went beyond the leasing of a commercial asset.

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“It reflects the growing value of institutional-grade office developments that are strategically located, thoughtfully designed and capable of meeting the evolving requirements of large enterprises,” Agarwal said.
 
“Achieving full occupancy at The Square through a long-term partnership with Smartworks strengthens the quality of our commercial portfolio while providing stable, long-term rental cash flows and greater earnings visibility,” he added.
 
Designed by Panthaki Architects, The Square comprises three basement levels, a ground floor and nine office floors.
 
The long-term lease is expected to strengthen Lloyds Realty’s income-generating commercial portfolio and provide greater visibility over future cash flows.
 
Lloyds Realty Developers, a subsidiary of Lloyds Enterprises, has a portfolio valued at more than ₹23,500 crore across premium residential and commercial projects.
 
Agarwal said that as the company expanded its real estate platform across Mumbai, it would remain focused on creating high-quality assets that generated sustainable value for occupiers, investors and shareholders.
 
“This milestone reinforces our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of India’s commercial real estate sector and our strategy of building a resilient, income-generating portfolio,” he said.
 
Lloyds Realty has so far delivered nearly 3 million square feet of residential and commercial projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Tirupur. It has approximately 14 million square feet under development. 

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

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