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Lohia Worldspace eyes Delhi market entry, expansion in Moradabad in FY27

Lohia Worldspace plans Delhi entry with a Kirti Nagar high-rise and expands in Moradabad, targeting multiple projects and investments in FY27

real estate, realty sector

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Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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Lohia Worldspace, the realty arm of Delhi-based manufacturing conglomerate Lohia Group, is eyeing an entry into the capital’s real estate market with a high-rise project in Kirti Nagar, along with expansions in its home market of Moradabad in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
 
“We are anticipating that we will have approvals for the Delhi project by the end of 2026 or early 2027, with investments close to ₹500 crore. However, this is only an estimated investment figure,” Pyush Lohia, managing director of Lohia Worldspace, told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.
 
The firm will soon be launching its ₹150 crore plotted development, Lohia One, in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. The project includes 175 villas priced at ₹1.5 crore and above.
   
“We started selling in August last year and have sold close to 40 per cent of the inventory as of now,” Lohia added. Lohia One is estimated to be completed by the end of 2027 or early 2028, with units starting at 1,650 square feet and going up to 2,200 square feet.
 
Moradabad, Lohia said, will remain a key centre for further expansion, with the firm planning three more projects in the industrial city.

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“We have three more projects in the pipeline in Moradabad. These include one group housing project and two plotted developments,” he told Business Standard.
 
Lohia added that the group housing project is expected to be launched by Diwali 2027, with the firm targeting a product in the price bracket of around ₹75 lakh.
 
“We are also anticipating one of the plotted developments to launch this year itself. Whereas, the other plotted project is anticipated to launch somewhere in the first quarter of 2027 (Q1 CY27),” he said.
 
Apart from these two regions, the firm also has a land bank in Lucknow, where it aims for another plotted development project.
 
“It is still on the design board. As and when we are convinced with the design and the prospects, I am hoping that we will be targeting to have plots there by the middle of next year,” he said. The firm is expecting investment in the project to be around ₹500 to 600 crore.
 
Most of these investments will be made through customer collections and internal accruals. Lohia added that there may be a debt component to the investments as well as a cover.
 
“There will be some coverage from the banks in case the market slows down or anything like that. We will have that cover,” he said.
 

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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