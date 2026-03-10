Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Looking to help exporters on insurance front amid West Asia crisis: Goyal

Looking to help exporters on insurance front amid West Asia crisis: Goyal

Customs department has come out with norms for dealing with export cargo returning to Indian ports due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in maritime routes

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal said an inter-ministerial group is keeping tabs on the developments on a daily basis and is interacting with exporters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government is looking to extend help to exporters on the insurance front to help them deal with the ongoing West Asia crisis.

He said an inter-ministerial group is keeping tabs on developments on a daily basis and is interacting with exporters.

The Customs department has come out with norms for dealing with export cargo returning to Indian ports due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in maritime routes amid the West Asia crisis.

"Similarly, we are looking for developing some new schemes like insurance support... We are consulting ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation) and other departments on that," Goyal told reporters here.

 

He said the government is looking at ways to help exporters whose goods have been shipped but are facing problems.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 10, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps nearly 560 points; Nifty near 24,200; Nifty IT underperforms

pipes, natural gas

Govt invokes Essential Commodities Act, prioritises natural gas allocation

Vietnam, Vietnamese flags

West Asia war: Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel

Philippines

From school closures to WFH: How Asia is tackling oil supply crunch

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

India to supply 5000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh amid fuel concerns

The government is monitoring the situation 24 hours, he added.

Exporters are facing issues due to a joint attack launched by the US and Israel on Iran. It has led to a spike in ocean freight, air transport, and insurance premiums because of disruptions in the movement of oil and gas consignments.

West Asia is a major export destination for India.

Meanwhile, speaking at Aahar show, he said India should aspire to become a top exporter of agri and processed food sectors.

At present, India is the seventh-largest exporter of the world.

Agriculture and fish exports stood around Rs 5 lakh crore.

Goyal also said the nine free trade agreements (FTAs) finalised by India have opened huge export opportunities for Indian goods.

"We are now finalising an agreement with Canada. We have just launched discussions with the six nations, GCC group of countries, in the Middle East. All of this provides huge opportunities for friends from the processed food and agri sector," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

apple store, apple, iPhone, Apple app store

Apple now makes about 25% of iPhones in India amid US-China trade tensions

NALCO, NALCO logo

Nalco urges Odisha to expedite land handover process for ₹30K cr projectspremium

IEA

India has no plans to join IEA strategic oil reserve release: Report

healthcare, doctor

Centre plans major push to train allied health professionals, caregivers

Restaurant

Bengaluru hotels face shutdown from March 10 amid commercial LPG shortage

Topics : Piyush Goyal Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs