Delhi High Court lawyers' canteen stops hot meals amid LPG shortage

A source from the Supreme Court said its canteens were not affected as they operate on piped LPG gas supply. At the same time, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) canteen is currently under construction. Other courts and tribunals in the city have not reported any disruption so far.

In a notice issued on March 11, the canteen management of the Delhi High Court informed lawyers and court staff that the shortage of LPG has made it impossible to prepare hot meals, forcing a temporary halt to the serving of main course items.

“Due to the unavailability of LPG gas cylinders at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the Lawyers’ Canteen,” the notice stated, adding that there was currently no clarity on when the gas supply would be restored.

“At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will resume. Preparation of main course items will restart as soon as the supply becomes available,” the notice added.

While cooked meals are unavailable, the canteen said several ready-to-serve items will continue to be offered.

“Other food items such as sandwiches, salads, fruit chaats and similar refreshments are available and will continue to be served,” the notice said.

The notice, signed by Sandeep Sharma on behalf of the Lawyers’ Canteen, apologised for the inconvenience caused to advocates and court staff and requested their understanding and cooperation.