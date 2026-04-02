The ongoing shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in India, triggered by the conflict in West Asia, is beginning to affect migrant workers in several major cities. Domestic helpers, street vendors and workers in the hospitality sector are increasingly returning to their hometowns from metros as cooking gas becomes scarce.

The conflict, now in its fifth week, has moved beyond a supply issue and is disrupting daily life for low-income workers. Delays in cylinder refills, soaring black market prices, and shrinking job opportunities are forcing many migrants to reconsider staying in the metros.

Why India is facing an LPG shortage

The West Asia war has led to disruptions in global energy supply chains. India is the world’s second-largest importer of LPG and relies on overseas suppliers for about 60 per cent of its consumption, most of it from West Asia.

ALSO READ: Centre uses LPG import crunch to speed up piped gas adoption, cut imports A survey by LocalCircles found that more than 40 per cent of households faced delays in receiving LPG cylinders last week. The shortage is also hitting businesses hard. The restaurant industry alone could face losses of up to ₹79,000 crore as several chains cut menus or temporarily shut outlets due to irregular gas supply.

Migrant workers leave Mumbai

For migrant workers, the LPG shortage has created both livelihood and survival challenges. Many depend on affordable cooking gas to prepare meals in shared accommodations, while their jobs are closely tied to sectors such as restaurants, street food and small manufacturing units that rely heavily on LPG.

In Mumbai, several migrants have begun leaving the city because they are unable to manage rising costs of cooking fuel and food.

A report by The Indian Express highlighted the case of Vishesh Tyagi, a 24-year-old worker employed at a plumbing material factory. Tyagi had returned to Mumbai on March 19 after a short visit to Varanasi but decided to leave again within five days.

He said he could not find a gas cylinder and could not afford to eat outside every day, leaving him with little reason to stay in the city.

The newspaper tracked passengers on three trains departing Mumbai -- the Kamayani Express to Uttar Pradesh, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Rajgir Express to Bihar and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Howrah Mail to West Bengal. These states account for a large share of migrant workers in Mumbai.

Of 130 migrants interviewed at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, 62 said they were returning home due to the LPG shortage.

Many migrants said the price of small 5-kg cylinders had jumped sharply, rising from around ₹500-₹550 earlier to as much as ₹1,100-₹2,000. A standard 14.2-kg cylinder that earlier cost ₹900-₹1,200 is now reportedly selling for ₹3,200-₹4,000 in some places.

Workers also said many migrants lack the necessary documents required for official LPG connections, forcing them to rely on informal markets where prices are significantly higher.

Panic spreads in Delhi

Similar concerns have surfaced in the national capital, where panic buying has followed reports of LPG shortages, even as authorities insist there is enough supply, The Hindu reported.

Several migrant workers who work as domestic helpers and street vendors said they were considering returning home. Zareena Khatun, a 43-year-old domestic worker from Bihar living in Palam Colony in south-west Delhi, told The Hindu that her family recently faced difficulties after their gas cylinder ran out.

She said she initially decided not to cook for the upcoming festival as the family had no fuel left, but a local gas agency owner eventually delivered a partially filled cylinder.

Workers leaving Surat and Telangana

In Surat, Gujarat, the shortage has led to a visible outflow of migrant labourers. Over 150,000 workers have left Surat in the last 30 days, according to a Divya Bhaskar report.

Several workers told news agency ANI that despite having work available, they were unable to continue living in the city because cooking gas had become too expensive or unavailable.

Some workers claimed LPG in the black market was being sold at around ₹500 per kg, making it unaffordable for daily wage earners, ANI reported.

A worker named Sachin told ANI that some companies had begun reducing operations, and he planned to return only after gas supply improves. Another worker, Seema Devi, said she had been trying to obtain a cylinder for more than two weeks but had not succeeded.

In Telangana, the LPG shortage has also hit the hospitality industry, which employs nearly 500,000 workers from states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka, The Times of India reported.

As restaurants scale down operations due to irregular LPG supply, thousands of migrant workers employed in hotels and eateries are facing uncertainty and beginning to return to their native villages.