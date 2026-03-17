LPG supplies remain a concern for India amid ongoing West Asia crisis

Domestic LPG production from refineries has increased by about 38 per cent since the government ordered oil companies to maximise cooking fuel production, Sharma said.

As tensions persist in West Asia, India faces tightening LPG supplies because nearly 90 per cent of the country’s LPG imports originate from the region. Amid the US-Israel war with Iran, Tehran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which significant volumes of energy cargoes transit. India depends on LPG imports for around 60 per cent of its domestic requirements.

All refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories. India remains self-sufficient in petrol and diesel production, and no imports are required to meet domestic demand, the oil ministry said in a statement.

No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets and LPG distributorships by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). An additional allocation of 48,000 kilolitres (KL) of kerosene has also been provided to states and Union territories (UTs).

The ministry has also urged consumers to shift to natural gas amid disruptions in LPG supplies from West Asia. It said domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue as normal, while online bookings have increased to about 94 per cent.

“The government’s highest priority remains ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions,” the ministry said.