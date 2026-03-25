LPG supply to be cut if consumers refuse PNG switch, says govt order

The government has said Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply for consumers will be cut if they fail to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) in areas where PNG connectivity exists. The move is aimed at ensuring maximum coverage of the PNG network, amid the LPG shortage linked to the ongoing war in West Asia.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas laid out the consequences of households not applying for and obtaining a PNG connection when notified by an authorised entity.

It said LPG supply to an address will cease after three months from the date of communication by the entity if the household is located in an area where an authorised entity has already laid a pipeline or is in a position to supply natural gas, and has issued a communication to the address to become a domestic PNG consumer, but the household has not applied.

The Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, however, allows continuation of LPG supply where it is “technically infeasible” to provide a piped connection, subject to a no-objection certificate.

The government is pushing consumers to switch to PNG, a more convenient fuel alternative that is less impacted by supply disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis. It has so far authorised City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities for development of CGD networks in 307 geographical areas across the country.

The order, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, provides a time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas.

The government said the move is expected to accelerate PNG network growth, support the transition to cleaner fuels, and strengthen energy security. CGD entities reported 9,046 PNG connections across 110 geographical areas on Tuesday.

"The government has already restored partial commercial LPG supply of 20 per cent to consumers. Further, it has proposed an additional 10 per cent allocation linked to PNG expansion reforms, and last week allowed another 20 per cent allocation of commercial LPG to states, which would bring the overall allocation to 50 per cent," the oil ministry said in a statement following a media briefing on the West Asia crisis here.

During the briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained, and retail outlets are functioning normally nationwide.

On the shipping front, while several government-owned ports have offered relief and concession measures for exporters with stuck cargo due to the West Asia crisis, the shipping ministry on Wednesday offered a similar update for a private port.

Gujarat’s Mundra Port, owned by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, has begun offering concessions starting Tuesday, a senior ministry official said at the inter-ministerial group’s briefing. The port is India’s largest handler of container cargo and also received one of the LPG vessels that crossed the Strait of Hormuz after the conflict began.

“Middle East-bound export containers have been given free storage for 15 days by Mundra Port. Reefer plug-in charges have been waived by 80 per cent, and lift-on/lift-off and transportation charges have also been waived. Moreover, the port has offered a 15-day free storage window for back-to-town containers,” Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the shipping ministry, said.