Luxury housing boom to lift India home prices through 2028: Poll

Most analysts classify premium housing as homes priced above 10 million rupees, ‌nearly 40 times India's average national per capita income

Average home prices in India are expected to climb 5 per cent each year through 2028. Representative image from AdobeStock.

Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Average home prices in India are expected to climb 5 per cent each year through 2028, as developers double down on high-end projects in a market ​increasingly shaped by rich buyers, a Reuters poll of property analysts ​showed.

Those estimates compare with gains of 6 per cent for 2026 and 5 per cent for 2027 predicted ‌in the previous poll in December.

It is, however, higher than a 3.6 per cent increase in 2025, according to Reuters calculations based on the Reserve Bank of India's House Price Index.

Demand in India has been largely driven by the wealthy, a small subset of the population, with developers having little incentive to build affordable homes for younger first-time buyers.

 

"It makes more economic sense for the developer to focus on premium housing ... because the ability of customers in the premium housing segment is much higher to absorb the price shock," said Vivek Rathi, national director of research at Knight Frank.

Most analysts classify premium housing as homes priced above 10 million rupees, ‌nearly 40 times India's average national per capita income.

Homes priced in that category accounted for 63 per cent of total sales in 2025, up from 53 per cent a year earlier, even as overall residential sales fell 11 per cent. Meanwhile, demand for homes priced below 10 million rupees plunged 31 per cent, according to a JLL report.

The survey, conducted February 23 - March 10, showed home prices in major urban centres - Mumbai, Delhi, the National Capital Region, Bengaluru and Chennai - are expected to rise 5 per cent-7 per cent over the next three ​years.

The supply of luxury homes is likely to either rise or remain unchanged this year, according to 12 ‌of the 14 analysts polled, while two expected a decline.

Ten analysts said demand would either increase or stay the same, while four said it would drop.

Avneesh Sood, director at Delhi-based ​Eros Group, ‌said home prices were rising faster than incomes, particularly in major cities, adding "middle- and lower-income demographics are ‌being marginalised into a rental trap, forcing a larger proportion of the population to remain in the rental pool for much longer periods."

Poll medians showed average urban rents were expected to ‌rise ​6 per cent-8 per cent over the ​coming year, at least twice the country's consumer inflation rate.

Square Yards' Sunita Mishra, Savills' Arvind Nandan, Colliers International's Ajay Sharma and ANAROCK's Anuj Puri expect rents to rise 7 per cent-15 per cent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

