Luxury travel stays resilient despite global stress, says Leela CEO

“The current geopolitical conditions have impacted our portfolio. We have seen a series of cancellations across our group and programmes, and conferences have also been deferred to later quarters. However, as a 40-year-old organisation that has lived through incidents like 9/11 and 26/11, we have observed that recovery on the luxury side is quick. The luxury segment has always been more resilient,” said Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief executive officer (CEO) at Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited.

For the chain, at least 55 per cent of its guests are international. The company had announced its global debut last year after receiving board approval to sign binding agreements to acquire a 25 per cent stake in a luxury beachfront resort at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Not just inbound tourism, outbound tourism has also become more subdued. “But this is an opportunity. As we approach the holiday season, we see a lot of outbound tourism come back to our properties, especially in our resort hotels,” Bhatnagar added.

For hotels present in the West Asia region, the business has been heavily impacted, with a huge decline in occupancies to the single digits, pointed out Christopher Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance.

“The impact of the current war will continue, but it will be less severe as the coming months are typically a low season for tourism in the region. However, globally, business has moved around, like in India, where domestic business has replaced international business. Luxury travel continues to remain resilient,” Hartley said.

Travel habits have changed drastically since Covid-19, he pointed out.

“People have started travelling differently and the bounce-back factor is very strong. I believe that as soon as this war concludes, recovery will be very quick, especially in markets like the UAE, which are specialists in recovery,” Hartley added.

The UAE-headquartered Global Hotel Alliance is a collection of around 1,000 hotels worldwide, spanning brands like Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Thailand-based Anantara and Minor Hotels, Switzerland-based Kempinski Hotels, Malta-based Corinthia Hotels, among others.