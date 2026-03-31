M&As surge in India's RE sector as investors eye de-risked route to scale

Accounting and consultancy firm EY recently pegged the total deal value in India's economy across sectors at $50 billion in the first half of 2025 alone, saying the economy was witnessing a rise in big-ticket deals, with ten transactions exceeding a billion dollars, reflecting a strategic shift in investor mindset. Within this larger M&A space in India, the country's power sector had emerged as a frontrunner in M&A activity in the first half of last year, leading the way with a deal value of $8.5 billion.

The RE sector in India alone contributed around 80 per cent of the power sector’s total, marking a significant increase from $3.2 billion in H12024 and $2.8 billion in H22024, indicating a strong interest in sustainable investments.

Meanwhile, experts say this trend of consolidation-driven M&As and the pace of capacity creation in the RE sector is likely to continue in near future with even new energy areas like storage witnessing growth.

"Acquisitions offer a faster, de-risked route to scale than greenfield development which often faces issues associated with land, permits, interconnection, and contracted cashflows. The renewable energy M&A acceleration is also driven by the compliance pull from Renewable Consumption Obligations for power discoms and other designated consumers," said Sharath Chandra Rao, visiting fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP). He added that the trend is driven also by consolidation and portfolio-building ahead of initial public offerings (IPOs) by platform developers. As global rates ease, capital is being reallocated into yield and growth assets —boosting appetite for equity stakes in Indian RE firms.

The M&A spree began as far back as April 2019 when Malaysia’s state-owned oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), acquired 100 per cent of Amplus Energy Solutions (also known as M+) from I Squared Capital for approximately $388 million–$391 million. This strategic move marked Petronas' entry into the international RE market, specifically focusing on distributed solar projects. In May 2021, SHV Energy, a Netherlands-based global LPG distributor, acquired a majority stake in Noida-based SunSource Energy, a leading Indian distributed solar company. This partnership, aimed at strengthening SHV’s RE portfolio, focuses on providing solar solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) clients. In June 2023, Canadian asset manager Brookfield acquired a controlling stake in CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) through a $360 million equity investment. The investment was made through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), then co-led by Mark Carney (who quit to run for Canada's prime ministerial position) and Connor Teskey.

The trend continued with ONGC NTPC Green Private Ltd (ONGPL), a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and ONGC Green Ltd (OGL), completing the 100 per cent acquisition of Ayana Renewable Power Private Ltd in March 2025. The deal was finalised for a cash consideration of Rs 6,248 crore with an enterprise value of about $2.3 billion. In another large deal, JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, completed the acquisition of a 4.7 Gw RE platform from O2 Power for Rs 12,468 crore in April 2025. This strategic move was aimed at boosting JSW's total locked-in capacity to 24.7 Gw, with the acquired assets featuring solar, wind, and hybrid projects.

Rao says the rising incidence of M&As is a sign of consolidation that is aimed specifically at well-capitalised platforms as scale players raise cheaper capital, build diversified portfolios, and execute faster. "Consolidation may also reflect growing operational complexity: curtailment risk (often linked to transmission constraints and system flexibility limits) and payment-security concerns, which favour developers with stronger balance sheets and risk-management capability," he said.

He added that, for the sector, this is broadly positive for delivery against capacity targets — fewer but stronger players can sustain projects through grid and offtake frictions. "The trade-off is potential upward pressure on bid tariffs over time if competition narrows, which could increase discoms’ average power purchase cost unless procurement design and grid investments keep pace," he said.

The trend of a piece with the Indian government's stated push for the sector's growth and reforms.

In October last year, it had said that the country's RE sector has entered a phase of consolidation, moving away from rapid capacity expansion towards deeper system reforms, including grid integration, dispatchable clean energy architecture, and market reforms.

However, it added that before proceeding with large-scale bids for renewable projects, enforcement of Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), upgrading transmission lines, and using technology for grid integration were now the top priorities.

This was at a time when global headwinds such as supply-chain disruptions, fluctuating module prices, and tighter financing conditions had slowed commissioning timelines. "India’s clean energy transition is entering a phase where the core challenges are about integration, reliability, and scale efficiency. A temporary flattening of the project pipeline in this context is a mark of maturity," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had said in a statement, asserting that the country’s RE story had not lost momentum.

India has already achieved its non-fossil capacity target for 2030, five years ahead of schedule, with more than 50 per cent of installed power capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources. This milestone reflects the rapid scale-up of RE, particularly solar, over the past few years, momentum is expected to continue through 2026 with solar remaining the dominant growth driver. Large, grid-scale utility projects will keep expanding, while the rooftop solar segment, especially in the residential sector, is witnessing a strong boom, supported by policy incentives, falling costs, and growing consumer awareness.

"As renewable penetration deepens, the power system is entering a new phase where energy storage becomes critical. Until now, India has managed rising renewable generation with relatively limited storage, but higher shares of variable solar and wind will require much greater flexibility to ensure grid stability," said Vibhuti Garg, director for South Asia at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).