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'Made in India' label stands for quality, national pride: Piyush Goyal

The Commerce and Industry Minister said the 'Made in India' label embodies the country's commitment to quality, citing the global success of Tamil Nadu-based Florence Shoe Company as an example

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

The minister was in London for an official visit from June 25-27 to discuss issues related to the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the 'Made in India' label represents the country's reputation and commitment to quality and stressed that quality is not just a corporate metric, but a national responsibility.

Goyal cited Tamil Nadu-based Florence Shoe Company's global success as an example of how Indian entrepreneurs are strengthening Brand India's image through world-class manufacturing.

Sharing the story of Florence Shoe Company founder Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna during a business plenary session in London on June 27, Goyal said an international customer spotted a luxury Hugo Boss shoe at Cairo Airport, checked its label and found it carried the words "Made in India".

 

The shoe had been manufactured by Panaruna's company in Ambur, Tamil Nadu. "When you label a product 'Made in India', you are representing a country," he said.

For entrepreneurs like Aqeel, quality is not just a corporate metric, it is a national responsibility, Goyal said in a social media post.

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"His work has not only put Indian craftsmanship on global shelves for iconic brands but has also driven large-scale rural employment, championed women's empowerment in manufacturing, and pioneered sustainable zero liquid discharge technologies," Goyal said.

The minister was in London for an official visit from June 25-27 to discuss issues related to the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The pact will come into force on July 15. It provides duty-free access to Indian labour-intensive products, including leather and footwear.

"To Aqeel and countless Indian businesses setting global benchmarks, thank you for making the 'Made in India' label a symbol of trust, excellence, and pride," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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