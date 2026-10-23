Madhya Pradesh gets ₹5,800 crore in semiconductor investment proposals

Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth around ₹5,800 crore in the semiconductor and technology sectors at a summit in Indore on Friday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the proposals could create more than 10,000 jobs. The semiconductor summit was held ahead of the Global Investors Summit scheduled for January 2027.

Una Ecosystems proposed an investment of ₹2,000 crore in an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) facility, with 2,000 jobs expected. Spintronics AI Semiconductors proposed investing ₹1,800 crore in two phases, while Lalwala Industries put forward a ₹1,200-crore proposal for semiconductor manufacturing and chip design.

Other proposals discussed during meetings between the chief minister and company representatives included ₹400 crore from Dhanush Healthcare Systems, ₹110 crore from Beyond Studios, ₹100 crore from Indusilica Semiconductors, ₹65 crore from Nanodrites Technology and ₹10 crore from Truechip Solutions. The companies projected 500, 360, 150, 140 and 50 jobs, respectively.

Separately, the state issued letters of intent for land allocation to five companies. The proposed projects involve investments of ₹9,625 crore and more than 4,450 direct jobs. Cytech RE plans to invest ₹6,415 crore in a 50-megawatt hyperscale data centre at Ganga Malanpur in Gwalior. Auriga IT Solutions proposed a ₹500-crore global capability centre in Indore, with 3,500 jobs expected. Meena Circuits proposed ₹400 crore for an ESDM unit, while Kaynes Electronics plans to invest ₹310 crore in an electronics manufacturing unit at Badwai IT Park in Bhopal, with around 950 jobs expected.

On July 22, 2026, Paras Semiconductors, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh government for a proposed investment of approximately ₹6,200 crore to set up a greenfield advanced semiconductor packaging and testing (OSAT) facility in the Indore-Ujjain region.

Yadav said semiconductor manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, advanced packaging and chip design would be prioritised in the Indore-Ujjain Economic Corridor. He also announced plans for a Semiconductor Centre of Excellence and a Centre of Excellence for Photonics and Quantum Technologies.

The chief minister said Madhya Pradesh had received investment proposals worth around ₹34 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit 2025 and other initiatives, adding that more than 30 per cent had moved to the implementation stage.

Ashok Chandak, president of SEMI India and IESA, told Business Standard that the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2025 could help the state attract investments by combining competitive fiscal incentives with a supportive ecosystem for semiconductor design and manufacturing.

Under the policy, eligible projects can receive incentives equal to 25 per cent of eligible capital expenditure or 50 per cent of central government incentives, whichever is lower. Fabless semiconductor and intellectual property companies may receive reimbursement of 10 per cent or 25 per cent of eligible development expenditure, depending on their eligibility under the central Design Linked Incentive scheme. The reimbursement is capped at ₹25 crore per project.

Other benefits include reimbursement of eligible stamp duty and registration charges, an interest subsidy of 6 per cent up to ₹10 crore over five years, and a power tariff subsidy of ₹2 per unit for the first 10 years of operation.