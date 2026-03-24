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Mahanagar Gas offers free fuel, bill adjustment for PNG customers

The city gas distributor has announced free gas, fee waivers and discounts for new and existing users following the government's move to prioritise PNG and CNG supply

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

The company said it is offering free gas worth ₹500 to all new domestic customers registering between March 16 and April 30, 2026

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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City gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday announced a series of incentives to promote the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), in line with the government’s directive to prioritise domestic PNG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport.
 
Incentives for domestic users
 
The company said it is offering free gas worth ₹500 to all new domestic customers registering between March 16 and April 30, 2026.
 
It will also provide a ₹1,000 adjustment in gas bills for customers in new residential buildings where PNG penetration exceeds 60 per cent.
 
Additionally, MGL is offering an instant discount of ₹500 for web-based registrations and plans to introduce zero upfront registration charges, allowing customers to pay only after conversion.
 

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The company has also waived minimum charges during periods of non-usage to ease the burden on consumers.
 
Benefits extended to commercial users
 
For commercial customers, MGL has waived registration charges and will undertake downstream infrastructure development at its own cost.
 
“These benefits are aimed at making PNG more accessible while maintaining high standards of service and reliability,” the company said in a statement.
 
Aligning with government priorities
 
The incentives come after the government issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order on March 9, which classified domestic PNG and CNG as the highest priority sectors for gas allocation.
 
MGL said the measures will be implemented across its geographical areas, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Latur and Dharashiv in Maharashtra, and Chitradurga and Davangere in Karnataka.
 
Expanding cleaner fuel adoption
 
Ashu Shinghal, managing director, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, said the company remains focused on expanding the reach of natural gas.
 
“These initiatives and benefits reflect our vision and belief of expanding the reach of natural gas, which is essential for our nation’s transition to cleaner fuel,” he said.
 
Promoted by GAIL (India), MGL has been supplying natural gas in Mumbai for three decades and remains the sole authorised distributor of CNG and PNG in Mumbai and adjoining regions.

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Topics : Mahanagar Gas CNG CNG prices fuel imports Fuel

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

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