Maharashtra announces AI policy, envisages Rs 10,000 crore investment

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the Artificial Intelligence Policy 2026 which envisages an investment of ₹10,000 crore in the sector and creation of 1.5 lakh employment opportunities.

The government proposes to establish six AI Excellence Centres and five AI Innovation Cities under the policy, said an official statement.

Aligned with the central government's "India AI Mission", this policy will promote research, innovation and responsible governance, it added.

The policy puts emphasis on building AI infrastructure in the state. It also aims to enhance the use of AI in industries, public services and administration. It is being implemented on the lines of India AI Mission, and establish 'Maharashtra AI Mission'.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted that in the coming years about 70 percent of jobs will be reshaped by AI, and therefore the policy should be periodically updated in line with changing times and technologies. The policy aims to attract more than ₹10,000 crore in investment by 2031 and generate more than 1.5 lakh new employment opportunities," the statement said.

Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister Ashish Shelar said the primary objective of the policy is large-scale employment generation.

Two lakh youths will be trained in artificial intelligence technologies to build a skilled workforce aligned with emerging technological demands, he said in a statement.

The policy envisages development of 50 AI tools and use-cases to increase adoption of AI across industries and businesses in the state, the minister said.

The state plans to provide 2,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) to build robust computing infrastructure required for implementation of the policy, and 5,000 MSMEs will receive financial support to adopt AI technologies.

The government will also set up a venture capital fund of ₹500 crore to promote AI-based startups and unicorns, of which ₹250 crore will be contributed by the state. Subsidies will also be provided for machinery purchases for AI-driven industries, the minister said.

AI-based agents will be developed to simplify interaction between citizens and the administration, the minister said.

Financial support will also be extended to develop databases in Marathi and other local languages.

Maharashtra will become the first state in the country to create a separate framework for ethical AI, the minister said.

At a time when many countries worldwide are competing in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Maharashtra proposes to position itself as the "National Centre for Ethical and Inclusive AI Development". Towards this, the policy proposes setting up the "Maharashtra AI Mission" and also includes a plan to provide AI skills training to two lakh young people and professionals in the state, the statement said.

The policy is structured around seven "pillars", it said.

The first and most important pillar is the development of statewide AI infrastructure. It includes making available at least 2,000 GPUs of computing capacity and creating a "Computer as a Service" style platform so that all government departments can access these computing facilities, the statement said.

The second major pillar is the use of local data. The policy emphasises creating datasets in Marathi, regional dialects and tribal languages, and establishing a "State AI Data Exchange". This platform will be linked with the central government's "AI Fund" (India AI Mission) framework.

The third pillar envisages setting up the "Maharashtra Centre for Advanced Artificial Intelligence Training" (MCAT), which will operate as a dual partnership platform between industry and academic institutions, the statement said.

The policy includes special provisions to bring small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) into the AI ecosystem. Financial support of up to 20 per cent of their AI implementation costs will be provided to 5,000 MSMEs, and a central "Maha AI Tools Hub" platform will be established.

The fifth pillar is setting up 12 AI incubators across the state, the statement said. Each startup will be eligible for up to ₹1 crore in grant support, while women-led startups will be entitled to up to ₹1.25 crore rupees and an additional 25 percent financial assistance.

Under the sixth pillar, Centres of Excellence (CoEs) will be established in six key domains: Health, Agriculture, Education, Urban Development, Marathi language and culture, and Finance-Revenue. The seventh and final pillar focuses on creating a permanent framework for ethical AI use.

It will be mandatory for every government department to undergo an annual "AI readiness audit", the statement said.

To attract industrial investment, the policy announces several incentives. These include a maximum capital subsidy of 20 percent on fixed capital investment, 100 per cent remission of stamp duty, an electricity tariff incentive of ₹2 per unit for 10 years, a reimbursement of up to ₹8 lakh for domestic patents and up to ₹10 lakh for international patents, and a reimbursement of up to ₹25 lakh for certification expenses.