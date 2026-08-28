Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla C&F licences in Pune; firm contests order

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the drug sale licences of a carry-and-forward (C&F) warehouse of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd (CPLS) at Wadki in Pune, citing alleged violations related to the packaging of Reactin Plus Tablets and irregularities found during an inspection.

Cipla has contested the order and said the matter is currently sub judice.

The licences were cancelled with effect from August 27, according to a press note issued by the state FDA on Friday. The regulator said it had taken action at the company’s main warehouse at Wadki around June 2026, where it found the words “Analgesic and Antipyretic” on the packaging of Reactin Plus Tablets, a Schedule H prescription drug.

The FDA termed this unauthorised promotional text and said such advertising was inconsistent with provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. It subsequently seized stock valued at ₹11.19 lakh.

The regulator also directed the company to recall stocks of Reactin Plus Tablets, which it classified as a “misbranded” drug, from the market. The FDA alleged that the company did not fully comply with the directions.

A subsequent inspection of the C&F operation found discrepancies between purchase and sales records, computerised inventory and physical stock, deficiencies in drug-storage arrangements and inadequate pallets and racks, among other issues. The FDA also cited non-compliance with recall directions and deficiencies in records and procedures for managing expired medicines.

Following a show-cause notice and consideration of the company’s explanation, the FDA cancelled the drug sale licences with immediate effect from August 27.

Cipla, however, said it has challenged the order.

“Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences (CPLS) has contested the Pune FDA’s order pertaining to the operations of a C&F warehouse operated on behalf of CPLS and the matter is currently sub judice. As the issue is under judicial consideration, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the proceedings at this stage,” the company said.

It stressed that the regulatory action did not concern the safety or quality of its medicines.

“We would, however, like to clarify that the order does not allege any concerns relating to the safety, quality or efficacy of our products, nor does it involve or indicate any patient safety issue,” Cipla said.

The company added that it continued to uphold standards of quality, regulatory compliance and patient safety.

The Maharashtra FDA said strict compliance with legal provisions governing the advertising, sale, storage and distribution of Schedule H prescription medicines was essential and warned of action against violations.