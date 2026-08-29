Before the FDA walks in: How restaurants audit kitchens and food safety

When a food-safety inspector walks into a restaurant, the problems that stand out are often the most obvious ones: A dirty kitchen, a cockroach, an open drain or food being stored at the wrong temperature. But in an organised restaurant or quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, internal controls are meant to identify such problems before the inspector arrives.

Recent inspections by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have brought several lapses to light, including at outlets of major restaurant chains and well-known eateries. Reported violations have ranged from pest infestation and poor sanitation to improper storage, inadequate segregation of food and deficiencies in records. The action has ranged from notices and improvement directions to suspension of licences.

Food safety is supposed to be built into daily operations, starting with the supplier and raw material entering the kitchen and continuing through receiving, storage, temperature checks, preparation, staff hygiene, cleaning and pest control. So, who conducts these checks, how often are they carried out, and what happens when something goes wrong?

The audit before the FDA audit

Internal checks at larger restaurant chains can operate at several levels, according to Sukhjinder Randhawa, a food safety and quality assurance professional with more than 11 years of experience and head of quality assurance (QA) at an international restaurant chain.

At the outlets she currently handles, Randhawa said a manager on duty conducts basic checks every day, a restaurant or operations manager undertakes a more detailed check, and the QA team carries out a formal audit every month.

“FDA audits and raids happen suddenly, without any notice. We too do that, in order to ensure that the outlets are following all the hygiene norms,” she told Business Standard.

The brand she currently works with operates more than 60 outlets across India. Each outlet uses software for daily Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) records, including temperature and cleaning records. Photographs of cleaning are uploaded during different shifts, allowing a central team to monitor outlets remotely.

The idea is to answer a series of questions before a regulator has to ask them: Was the refrigerator temperature being checked? Had the pest-control team visited? Was the stock within its shelf life? Had employees been trained? Had the manager reviewed the hygiene checklist? Had the QA team audited the outlet? If an earlier audit identified a problem, was it fixed?

Also Read | Who is Tukaram Mundhe, the IAS officer taking on Maharashtra's food sector? “If an inspector can find a problem during a surprise visit, why did the restaurant's own checks not find it first?” Randhawa asked.

Food safety starts with the supplier

The internal food-safety chain begins even before ingredients reach a restaurant.

Randhawa said the recent inspections by the FDA and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) were a reminder that food safety is an operations function extending from farm to fork.

“A restaurant's kitchen can be spotless and still have a food-safety problem if the raw material entering it is not safe. That is why, at larger restaurant groups, supplier approval typically involves more than procurement negotiating price and the chef checking the product,” she said.

According to Randhawa, when a supplier is shortlisted, the QA team audits its facility using its own checklist and requires it to meet the required score before approval.

Randhawa said the checklist covers cleaning and sanitation, staff hygiene and grooming, refrigerator temperatures, dry-store temperature and humidity, shelf-life requirements and whether allergen-containing products are stored separately. The team also checks whether the supplier sends products for laboratory testing and maintains the necessary certifications and reports.

“The audit can cover whether the supplier follows Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) standards, which is a preventive management system used to ensure food safety, along with its cleaning and sanitation practices, staff hygiene, refrigerator temperatures, dry-store temperature and humidity, shelf-life requirements and allergen segregation. The team also checks whether the supplier gets its products tested and maintains the relevant laboratory and certification records,” said Randhawa, who earlier worked in food quality assurance with Olive Bar & Kitchen, Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Also Read | Explained: What is analogue paneer? Why is the internet buzzing about it? For products such as paneer, cheese or dry-food products, laboratory testing can form another layer of scrutiny before the supplier is accepted, she said.

Receiving and storage: The next control points

Once food reaches the restaurant, receiving becomes another opportunity to stop a problem from entering the kitchen.

Rajat Kapur, owner and partner at The Tavern and Hotel Brentwood in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, said his establishments maintain an approved-vendor list and periodically review supplier quality.

When fresh produce and other items arrive, teams check freshness, packaging integrity, expiry dates and, where applicable, the temperature of chilled and frozen products. Ingredients that do not meet specifications are rejected, he said.

A temperature-sensitive consignment that arrives outside the required range, for example, should not simply be put into a refrigerator and forgotten. The receiving team has to record the deviation and decide whether the product should be rejected.

Once food is accepted, storage and stock rotation become the next line of defence, Kapur said.

According to him, temperature-sensitive products such as meat and dairy need controlled storage, while stock rotation systems such as FIFO (first in, first out) and FEFO (first expiry, first out) are used to ensure that products are consumed within their shelf life.

"This is where food safety becomes less visible to a customer. The restaurant may look clean, but what matters just as much is whether the refrigerator is maintaining the right temperature, whether raw and cooked food are separated, and whether the food sitting in the back of the kitchen is still within its usable life," said Randhawa.

Inside the kitchen: What auditors actually check

At the heart of a professional food-safety system in India is Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), a preventive approach that identifies where things can go wrong in the food chain and puts controls in place at those points.

In restaurant operations, that can involve risks from the time a raw material is received through storage, preparation, cooking and service. Temperature is one such control, with refrigeration, cooking, cooling and hot or cold holding requiring monitoring. Other controls cover cross-contamination, cleaning, personal hygiene, allergens and pests.

Randhawa said HACCP forms the basis of daily records at outlets she has worked with.

One of the bigger operational risks, however, can be the gradual normalisation of bad practices.

Also Read | No vada pav on newspaper in Maharashtra: FDA cracks whip on food vendors “The biggest problem I see is a chalta hai (complacency) attitude,” she said. “People working in the same place every day can gradually stop noticing things that are not right. An oil can kept on the floor every day, for instance, can begin to look normal even though it should not be there.”

That is why an audit goes beyond surfaces visible to customers or even kitchen staff.

“When I audit an outlet, I focus particularly on walk-in storage conditions and temperatures, cleanliness underneath equipment and areas that are not immediately visible,” Randhawa said. “Everyone cleans the top of equipment because they know it will be seen. The real test is what is happening underneath and behind the equipment.”

Kapur said kitchen protocols at his establishments include handwashing, clean uniforms and chef caps, segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian preparation where required, separation of raw and cooked food, and dedicated utensils and equipment where necessary to minimise cross-contamination.

Oil, handwashing and pests: The less obvious controls

Cooking oil is another part of the kitchen that has to be monitored rather than judged simply by its appearance.

With repeated frying, Total Polar Compounds (TPCs) build up as oil degrades. FSSAI has set 25 per cent as the maximum TPC limit for used cooking oil. Once the level crosses that threshold, the oil is considered unfit for human consumption and cannot be used for cooking.

FSSAI says repeated use of frying oil and the resulting polar compounds have been associated with adverse health effects, including hypertension, atherosclerosis and liver disease.

Restaurants can use handheld TPC meters for rapid checks during frying, although FSSAI says these devices are meant for indicative testing and should be calibrated regularly. Randhawa said smaller food chains often use strips provided by laboratories to check oil health instead of meters because the devices are costly.

Once oil crosses the permissible limit, it has to be removed from the food chain. Under FSSAI's Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative, used oil is collected by authorised aggregators and sent for conversion into products such as biodiesel, soap or candles.

Basic infrastructure can be just as important. “One of the first things I check is the handwashing facility,” Randhawa said.

A restaurant should have a dedicated handwashing sink rather than requiring employees to wash their hands in a sink meant for utensils or vegetables, she said.

Garbage bins are another indicator. Open bins can attract insects and rodents and should ideally be covered and pedal-operated, she added.

Pest activity is treated as a particularly serious finding in many internal food-safety audit systems.

“You can have a very high overall score, but if live cockroaches, rats or fly activity are found, you can still fail the audit,” Randhawa said.

According to Kapur, pest-control programmes at restaurants include scheduled treatment, regular checks for signs of infestation, waste management and measures to prevent entry points. The activities are documented, while cleaning schedules specifically cover areas such as drains, exhaust systems and refrigeration units.

Checks beyond what an auditor can see

Some internal controls go beyond visual inspection. Randhawa said the system she has worked with sends food samples to certified laboratories every three months. Water is tested on a similar quarterly schedule, including both reverse-osmosis (RO) and raw water.

Staff health is another part of the system, with medical testing carried out periodically, she said. Such checks are intended to identify risks that cannot be detected simply by looking at the cleanliness of a kitchen or its equipment.

Who can stop the kitchen?

This is where the role of the hygiene or QA team becomes critical. A food-safety function can identify a problem, but what happens next depends on whether it has the authority to act.

“If I find a serious issue, I inform management and recommend the action required,” Randhawa said.

If necessary, an outlet can be closed temporarily—for 24 hours or two days, for example—so the facility can be cleaned and the problem corrected before operations restart, she said.

“The important thing is that the QA function must have the authority to act,” Randhawa said. “It depends on how much freedom the management gives its food-safety team.”

That authority can become particularly important when food safety comes up against cost.

Discarding a batch, replacing cooking oil, paying for laboratory tests or temporarily shutting an outlet for cleaning all have an immediate financial impact.

“There can sometimes be tension between food safety and cost control,” Randhawa said.

When internal checks still fail

Even a restaurant with internal controls can face a food-safety incident. When that happens, Randhawa said, the food-safety team conducts a root-cause analysis (RCA).

If a contaminant is found in a product, the investigation can trace the chain backwards through the supplier, receiving, storage, preparation and cooking stages. The affected batch is isolated while the source of the problem is identified.

That is followed by corrective and preventive action (CAPA), which seeks not only to deal with the immediate problem but also to prevent it from recurring.

“If the problem was caused by inadequate vegetable washing, for example, we would review the supplier, examine what happened during receiving, check the vegetable-washing procedure and retrain the entire team,” Randhawa said.

The objective is not simply to throw away the affected food, but to determine why the system allowed the failure and what needs to change.

“When the leadership makes it clear that hygiene is a priority, the QA team gets the freedom to act,” she said. "That may be the most important distinction between a restaurant that prepares for an inspection and one that is genuinely prepared for one."

She stressed that a spotless dining room tells a customer that the restaurant looks clean, but it does not tell them whether the food came from an approved supplier, whether the cold chain was maintained, whether the cooking oil was within limits, whether the staff washed their hands, whether the refrigerator was cleaned behind and underneath, whether pests were being monitored or whether the last internal audit found, and fixed a problem.