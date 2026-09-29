Maharashtra FDA orders tighter regulation of infant foods across the state

On Tuesday, Tukaram Mundhe, the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, issued a compliance order regulating the manufacture, import, storage, distribution, sale, labelling and promotion of foods for infant nutrition across the state with immediate effect which prohibits the use claims of preservatives, added colours and flavours.

The order also stated that the front of the pack label must carry the notice “IMPORTANT NOTICE – MOTHER’S MILK IS BEST FOR YOUR BABY” a statement that the product should be used only on the advice of a health worker, a warning that it is not the sole source of nutrition, warnings on preparation and the use of boiled water, a feeding chart and, for complementary foods, a statement that they should be introduced only after six months.

He said at a press conference that no “no added sugar” or similar claim may be made unless it is true and permitted.

Pictures of infants or women, and words such as “humanised”, “maternalised”, “complete food” or “health food”, are prohibited.

The order also states that no advertisement, free sample, gift, coupon, cashback, discount campaign, influencer promotion or cross-promotion of infant milk substitutes, infant foods or feeding bottles is permitted in any medium, including e-commerce marketplaces, social media and messaging applications.

It also states that no sponsorship, funding, hospital, travel, registration or speaker fees, grants or any other benefit should be given to any health worker, hospital, nursing home, pharmacy or medical association whether directly or through an event organiser, society, trust or foundation in connection with any medical conference, scientific meeting, seminar, workshop, CME (Continuing Medical Education), CPD (Continuing Professional Development) programme, fellowship or research activity.

The order by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration () applies to manufacturer, brand owner, importer, re-packer, distributor, retailer, pharmacy, hospital supplier and ecommerce platform dealing in infant formula, infant milk food, follow-up formula, complementary foods for infants, traditional infant foods, foods for special medical purposes intended for infants, and feeding bottles.

Every infant food must be manufactured only under a valid FSSAI license that specifies the correct product category.

Every infant milk substitute, infant food and feeding bottle must bear the BIS standard mark as required under Section 11 of the IMS Act, according to the order.

It also states that the products will conform to the compositional standards of the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020 throughout their shelf life.

Mundhe said that hospitals, neonatal units, paediatricians and other medical practitioners have been requested to report suspected adverse events related to infant foods including suspected foodborne illness, sepsis or meningitis in formula-fed newborns, allergic reactions, foreign matter and preparation-related illness to the nearest office of the administration.

He added that the administration will trace the batch, draw samples and coordinate with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

The order has prohibited advertising, promotion and sale of non-compliant products must stop immediately.

“Non-compliance will attract action under Chapter IX of the Food Safety and Standards Act – penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for misleading advertisements or unlicensed business, up to Rs5 lakh for sub-standard food and up to Rs 3 lakh for misbranded food, and prosecution for unsafe food, punishable with imprisonment up to life where death results – as well as seizure, confiscation and prosecution under the IMS Act, and suspension or cancellation of licence,” the release from the state FDA department said.