Mahindra and Swaraj hike tractor prices amid rising input costs

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a price increase across its domestic tractor range, citing rising input costs, with revised prices coming into effect from April 8, 2026. Its group brand, Swaraj Tractors, will implement a similar hike from April 21, 2026.

The company said the increase is driven by continued escalation in commodity prices, which has impacted manufacturing costs. The extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and region.

The move comes at a time when tractor makers are navigating input cost pressures, even as demand dynamics remain closely tied to rural income and monsoon outlook.

Mahindra, the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, has a significant presence in India’s farm equipment sector. Swaraj, established in 1974 and headquartered in Punjab, has been a fast-growing brand within the group, offering tractors ranging from 15 HP to 65 HP, along with farm machinery and harvesters.