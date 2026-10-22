Mahindra Holidays to add 1,000 keys in six months, aims for 10,000 by FY30

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia have driven up project delivery costs and caused execution delays for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, the management revealed during the company’s Q2FY27 earnings call on Wednesday.

The company also plans to allocate capital to both scale up the network and improve quality over the next two quarters, with about 70 per cent of the capital expected to go towards new resorts and the remaining 30 per cent towards improving existing resorts, the management revealed.

“Coming to the investments on the capital side, we are allocating capital to both scale up the network as well as improve the quality. H1 CapEx was about Rs 312 crores. This is supporting some of the resort transformation and the new inventory projects. This is sharply up from Rs 166 crores a year ago,” said Manoj Bhat, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, during the company’s earnings call following its quarterly results.

Currently, the company operates an inventory portfolio of 5,762 keys across 106 resorts. The management revealed that its current plan is to increase capacity and add about 1,000 gross keys in the next six months.

“We are on track to add about 1000 gross keys in the next six months, that is the current plan. As they come on stream, they will broaden holiday choice and improve availability for members,” said Bhat.

Earlier in the day, the company reported its Q2FY27 results. At a consolidated level, total income grew by 9 per cent to Rs 819 crore and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 5 per cent to Rs 194.8 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 17 per cent to Rs 19.7 crore.

At a standalone level, the company’s total income grew by 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 395 crore, supported by growth in resort revenues and broadly stable membership income. Ebitda stood at Rs 124 crore against Rs 141 crore last year and PAT at Rs 43 crore against Rs 52 crore last year, down by 12 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, reflecting the impact of growth-linked costs.

In addition, the management highlighted that beyond these near-term additions, the objective of reaching 10,000 keys by FY30 remains firmly on track. “Currently we have 8 ongoing greenfield and brownfield projects. And in terms of our funnel, we have 85 per cent visibility on the F '30 target. This larger, better-quality network will provide a broader base for resort led revenue growth in the future,” said Bhat.