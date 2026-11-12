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Make India your address, says Piyush Goyal as he exhorts global investors

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2026 here, he said India is a safe destination for investments in the current global uncertainties

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought investments from global investors, urging industries to focus on quality and sustainability.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2026 here, he said India is a safe destination for investments in the current global uncertainties.

Calling upon investors, he said "make India your address" for the next factory, design centre, and global capacity centres.

The minister also urged its trading partners to explore business opportunities in India as it provides huge prospects in multiple sectors.

"....Invest in factories, hotels, and data centres because India is a safe destination," he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal foreign investments in India global investors

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 2:05 PM IST