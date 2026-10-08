India’s organised India’s organised manufacturing sector added more than 1.4 million jobs in financial year 2024-25, taking employment in the sector to 21 million, as factories expanded investment and raised spending on workers. The latest Annual Survey of Industries, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), shows that manufacturing growth in FY25 was supported by gains in employment, capital and output.

Manufacturing workforce records strong growth

The number of people engaged in the registered manufacturing sector rose 7.19 per cent to 21 million in 2024-25, compared with 19.6 million a year earlier. The expansion was also accompanied by a 2.64 per cent rise in the number of factories during the year. Together, the increase in employment and factories points to a broader expansion in India's organised manufacturing sector.

Factory wages gain pace

Pay-related indicators grew faster than employment, suggesting that the rise in manufacturing activity was accompanied by higher labour costs.

Wages paid to workers rose 13.03 per cent

Total emoluments increased 12.08 per cent

Emoluments per person engaged also increased from ₹3.66 lakh to ₹3.82 lakh, while wages per worker rose from ₹2.16 lakh to ₹2.28 lakh.

Wages refer to payments made to workers, while emoluments cover broader employee compensation, including salaries, wages, bonuses and other benefits.

Manufacturing investment grows

ALSO READ: Power Ministry sets market-rate norms for transmission land compensation Invested capital rose 11.10 per cent in 2024-25, while fixed capital increased 10.54 per cent. That growth was faster than the 7.81 per cent rise in output, indicating that companies were increasing their capital base even as production expanded. Gross value added (GVA) grew 9.59 per cent, reaching ₹26.94 Crore.

The wider picture was also positive, with net income rising 9.68 per cent and net profit increasing 7.73 per cent.

Key states drive manufacturing

Top Manufacturing States by Factories: Tamil Nadu leads with 15.44 per cent, followed by Gujarat (12.39 per cent), Maharashtra (10.26 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (9.35 per cent), and Karnataka (5.86 per cent).

Employment Concentration: Tamil Nadu accounts for 14.99 per cent of total workforce. Five states—Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana—together hold approximately 56 per cent of all manufacturing jobs.

Capital and Output Leaders: Gujarat holds the highest share of fixed capital at 19.87 per cent and total output at 16.93 per cent. Maharashtra accounts for the largest share of manufacturing GVA at 15.92 per cent.

Few industries dominate manufacturing

India's manufacturing growth is still concentrated across a relatively small group of industries. Food products accounted for the largest share of factories and people engaged, while basic metals led in terms of fixed capital and output.

The concentration becomes clearer when looking at value addition. Basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, and food products together accounted for more than 45 per cent of manufacturing GVA. This suggests that while India's factory base is expanding, a significant share of its industrial activity and value creation continues to be driven by a handful of major sectors.