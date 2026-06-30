Manufacturing sentiment moderates in Q1 as West Asia tensions weigh: Ficci

India's manufacturing sector entered the first quarter of 2026-27 with softer business sentiment as geopolitical tensions in West Asia weighed on production and demand, with companies also turning more cautious on hiring, according to the latest Quarterly Survey on Manufacturing released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The survey found that around 77 per cent of respondents reported production levels that were either higher or unchanged in the April-June quarter, compared with 93 per cent in the January-March quarter. Demand also moderated, with 77 per cent of manufacturers reporting higher or unchanged order books, down from 89 per cent in the previous survey.

"This edition of the manufacturing survey reflects moderated sentiment for production compared to the previous quarter, indicating the potential impact of the ongoing geopolitical situation. The impact of the West Asia crisis is evident in the survey findings for India's manufacturing sector in Q1 2026-27," the survey said.

The survey covered manufacturers across eight sectors—automotive and auto components, capital goods, chemicals, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals, electronics and electricals, machine tools, metal and metal products, textiles, apparel and technical textiles, and miscellaneous. It drew responses from large companies and small and medium enterprises with a combined annual turnover of more than ₹4 trillion.

Average capacity utilisation remained broadly unchanged at around 72 per cent, similar to the previous quarter, indicating that manufacturers have not yet significantly cut back operations, the survey showed. However, firms cited current geopolitical tensions and operational issues as key concerns over the next six months.

"Challenges faced by respondents in expanding capacities include the current geopolitical situation (tariffs, trade restrictions, demand uncertainty) and operational issues (labour availability, raw material shortages, increasing logistics costs, regulatory challenges)," FICCI said.

Cost pressures intensified during the quarter, with nearly 79 per cent of respondents reporting an increase in production costs as a percentage of sales, compared with 70 per cent in the previous survey. Manufacturers attributed the increase to higher raw material prices, rising energy and utility costs, increased logistics expenses and currency depreciation.

Hiring intentions also weakened, with about 35 per cent of respondents saying they planned to recruit additional workers over the next three months, down from 41 per cent in the previous quarter. At the same time, around 63 per cent of manufacturers said they were not facing labour shortages, while the remaining respondents flagged the availability of skilled workers as a continuing concern.

Exports emerged as a relatively stronger area. Around 74 per cent of manufacturers reported exports that were higher or unchanged compared with the corresponding quarter a year earlier, up from 61 per cent in the previous survey.

The survey also found that access to finance remained largely stable. Manufacturers reported paying an average interest rate of 8.9 per cent, broadly unchanged from the previous quarter, while nearly 89 per cent said banks were providing adequate funds for working capital and long-term borrowing.

Across sectors, metal and metal products reported the highest average capacity utilisation at 80 per cent, followed by chemicals, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals (76 per cent) and machine tools (75 per cent). Automotive and auto components recorded the lowest utilisation at 65 per cent, while textiles, apparel and technical textiles operated at 69 per cent.

Investment and hiring intentions varied across sectors. Nearly 80 per cent of respondents in the metal and metal products sector said they planned to expand capacity over the next six months, while more than two-thirds of electronics and electricals firms also indicated expansion plans. In contrast, a majority of respondents in the automotive and auto components, machine tools, capital goods, textiles, and chemicals, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals sectors said they did not plan to expand capacity or add to their workforce in the near term.