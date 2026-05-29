Matching international trends, media acquisitions move online in India

Murdoch argued that traditional print media had become stagnant and journalism could be disseminated more effectively by leveraging satellite networks and expanding digital media platforms. Murdoch saw a technological revolution, but the public and industry insiders feared that if the Journal became a part of his empire, it would compromise its editorial integrity.

The takeover signalled an accelerating trend. Over the last few decades, corporate mergers and acquisitions have reshaped the media landscape that is increasingly focused on the internet. Data from Tracxn shows that between 2011 and 2025, as many as 1,362 media companies were bought worldwide.

Digital media companies accounted for 75.6 per cent of all purchases, while television (TV) broadcasting companies made up 13.7 per cent. Print media companies, such as newspapers, accounted for just 10.7 per cent.

The United States (US) was the biggest hotspot for deals, hosting 53.2 per cent of all global acquisitions. The United Kingdom followed at 9.3 per cent, while India made up 4.7 per cent of the total.

Globally, data on mergers and acquisitions from 2011 to 2025 shows distinct trends. Out of 1,030 total acquisitions in digital media, 51.8 per cent occurred in the US, 9.8 per cent in the UK and 5.9 per cent in India. There were 186 acquisitions in TV broadcasting: The US led with 53.2 per cent, followed by the UK at 6.5 per cent and India at 1.6 per cent. The print media sector recorded 146 acquisitions. Of these, 62.3 per cent took place in the US and 8.9 per cent in the UK, while no acquisitions were recorded in India.

The trend of billionaires buying major media outlets continues. On May 20, James Murdoch, the younger son of Rupert Murdoch, bought New York magazine, Vox.com and Vox’s podcast network for more than $300 million. The buyout mirrors what happened more than a decade ago in 2013, when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased The Washington Post.

In India, the Adani Group has over the years acquired major news organisations like NDTV, Quintillion Business Media and news wire Indo-Asian News Service. In 2014, the Reliance network bought Network18 and its massive stable of news channels.

Paritosh Joshi, who runs Provocateur Advisory, an independent media and communications consultancy, explained that in the prevailing economic climate, even if a small media organisation generates enough revenue to defend itself against predatory capital, it remains at the mercy of shareholders.

“When faced with a hostile competitor’s bid, shareholders will inevitably weigh the current promoters’ interests against the higher payout. This dynamic drives global consolidation, forcing smaller companies to merge or buy in. At the end of the day, because advertising is the primary engine that brings in capital, scale becomes a matter of survival,” Joshi said.

India ranks third globally for media acquisitions, but the number of companies bought out is minuscule compared to the US and other rich nations. Furthermore, corporate buyouts in India almost exclusively target digital media platforms.

Global media buyouts steadily increased for a long time before slowing down recently. In 2011, there were 49 media acquisitions worldwide. That number more than doubled to 114 in 2016 and peaked at 143 in 2018. After that, global buyouts began a slow decline, dropping to 133 in 2021 and falling to just 58 in 2025.

India recorded just one media acquisition in 2011, which grew to seven in 2017 before crashing to two in 2018. The numbers jumped to eight in 2021, dropped to three in 2024, and then spiked once again to seven in 2025.

Digital media outpaces traditional media in India. In recent years, newly launched digital media companies have outnumbered similar TV and print ventures. From 2011 to 2025, anywhere between 26 and 471 new digital media companies were founded each year. Traditional media barely grew, with only two to six broadcasting companies and one to five print media companies coming up each year.

Buying digital outlets is much easier and far less expensive than acquiring traditional media empires, says scholar Anya Schiffrin in “Media Capture: How Money, Digital Platforms, and Governments Control the News”, the book she edited.