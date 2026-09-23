Mavenir, Neysa partner to offer sovereign AI infrastructure to enterprises

US-based telecom software provider Mavenir and Blackstone-backed AI cloud firm Neysa, based in Mumbai, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at helping telecom operators, enterprises and neocloud providers build and monetise AI infrastructure.

Under the tie-up, Mavenir's AI Integrated Platform will be layered on top of Neysa's AI-native GPU infrastructure and deployment environment. The combined stack will enable companies to deploy sovereign AI systems without having to assemble the technology or infrastructure on their own.

For neocloud providers, the solutions will enable the conversion of GPU capacity into AI services. Neysa will supply the cloud stack, GPU capacity and deployment environment, while Mavenir will provide policy control and metering for enterprise customers. The platform can be deployed on-premises or in hybrid environments.

Mobile service providers will get a GPU-backed option to run the platform through Neysa's cloud, in addition to using their own infrastructure. The partnership comes at a time when Indian telcos are developing their own cloud and data centre infrastructure to be offered to enterprises.

Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer at Mavenir, said enterprises and neocloud providers were both trying to convert GPU investment into monetisable AI services, and the partnership aimed to bridge that gap.

Neysa's Chief Revenue Officer, Xavier Kurian, said Mavenir's choice of Neysa reflected a broader shift in enterprise expectations around governed, metered AI infrastructure with cost visibility.

Mavenir will also use Neysa's infrastructure to develop and scale its own AI products, including AI Service Assurance, AI Security Agents and AI Voice Services, as well as internal initiatives such as AI-assisted software development.

The company said its token optimiser and model routing tools, which direct requests to the most cost-effective capable model, had already reduced its frontier model spend, with the savings to be passed on to customers using Neysa's platform.