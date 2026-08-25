MCA may cut proposed auditor cooling-off period to 1 year in Companies Bill

These changes in the Bill follow the joint committee of Parliament's recommendations to adopt a calibrated and risk-based approach by the Centre regarding the proposed ban on non-audit services and a three-year post-audit cooling-off period. The MCA had told the committee that it would examine reducing the cooling-off period, during which the auditor cannot provide non-audit services to the same client.

The ministry had said that “to provide adequate flexibility while ensuring that only such services as may warrant restriction are covered, the words ‘as may be prescribed’ shall be inserted after the reference to ‘any non-audit services’.”

The idea behind a longer and stricter cooling-off period was to ensure auditor independence and address potential conflicts of interest.

The committee, however, flagged that it may unnecessarily restrict legitimate and low-risk professional services, particularly for MSMEs, and may create uncertainty regarding the services intended to be covered by the restriction.

The House panel had said that a three-year cooling-off period for auditors would be onerous, especially in cases involving group companies, joint audits, mid-term resignation or non-reappointment of auditors. Currently, the law has no cooling-off period.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prescribes a one-year cooling-off period for bank auditors. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India requires that a firm that has completed an audit of a ‘Maharatna’ — a major profit-making public sector company — will not be allowed to audit another Maharatna for four years.

The Bill was tabled in Parliament on March 23. It was referred to a joint parliamentary committee, which submitted its report on August 3, recommending various changes to the proposed legislation.

The usual ‘audit term’ for an auditor is five years, following which it can be reappointed for another five years. Non-audit services prohibited under the Act include internal audit (which is management-led), management services, investment advisory, investment banking and actuarial services, among others.