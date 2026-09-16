Domestic medtech manufacturers welcome Maha FDA's call for price review

Domestic medical device manufacturers have backed Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s call for a review of pricing practices for medical devices, saying the existing regulatory framework is inadequate to address steep mark-ups on essential hospital consumables.

The backing comes after Mundhe wrote to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), seeking a review following a Maharashtra government survey that found large gaps between procurement prices and maximum retail prices (MRPs) of several medical devices used in hospitals, according to reports.

The survey found mark-ups of as much as 2,841 per cent in some cases. It said private hospitals procured intravenous (IV) infusion sets at ₹11.05 apiece but billed them at ₹325, while catheters procured at ₹29.41 had an MRP of ₹310.

The survey also covered products including syringes, nebulisers and oxygen masks.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) on Tuesday said the survey findings reinforced its long-standing concerns over the pricing framework for medical devices.

“AIMED has long advocated for a Fair Pricing Policy tailored to medical devices, with transparent trade-margin caps based on ex-factory or landed import prices,” said forum coordinator Rajiv Nath.

Mundhe’s letter to the NPPA proposes capping trade margins or bringing essential medical-device categories under structured price monitoring, according to reports. Business Standard has not independently reviewed the communication.

AIMED said such a framework would help lower the burden on patients while enabling competition among manufacturers and importers.

“Patients, who cannot bargain or choose devices, are left vulnerable to inflated MRPs, while ethical manufacturers and importers are forced to either play within a distorted system or exit the market,” Nath said.

He added that the situation penalises both consumers and responsible suppliers, eroding trust and competitiveness.

The industry body also called for pilot studies of its pricing proposals and structured price monitoring based on evidence.

It said the findings from the Maharashtra survey showed that the current regulatory framework under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, is inadequate for medical devices.

The DPCO, 2013, provides for price regulation of notified medical devices, and the NPPA has previously used its provisions to impose trade-margin rationalisation on select devices.

In 2021, the government capped the trade margin at 70 per cent for pulse oximeters, blood-pressure monitoring machines, nebulisers, digital thermometers and glucometers.

The NPPA’s website also lists specific regulatory actions on medical devices, including price controls for coronary stents and knee implants.

AIMED said patients often have limited ability to bargain over hospital consumables and called for a pricing mechanism that would provide greater transparency while ensuring a level playing field for manufacturers and importers.

“Patients deserve fair prices, not inflated margins, and India deserves a medical device ecosystem that is affordable, ethical, and globally competitive,” Nath added.