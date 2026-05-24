Indian medical tourism grows in FY26 despite West Asia, B'desh shocks

Listed hospital companies reported an increase in revenue from medical value tourism (MVT) in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), despite a decline in international patient volumes due to disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict and political unrest in Bangladesh.

Several hospital chains reported declines in international patient inflows, particularly in March, even as annual international business revenues remained strong.

Fortis Healthcare, for example, experienced a temporary decline in patient flow at the onset of the conflict due to the non-availability of flights, which disrupted the inflow of international patients.

“During the initial period of the conflict, the hospital largely catered to patients who had already travelled and were present in India. As a result, the business recorded a drop of around 7 per cent for the month,” said Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Fortis Healthcare.

The group reported an 18.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in MVT revenues for FY26 to Rs 639 crore, up from Rs 539 crore in FY25. Similarly, other large hospital chains such as Max Healthcare and Medanta reported strong growth in their international business during the year.

While the West Asia conflict has led to a drop in patient footfalls, hospitals are seeing higher realisations as international patients increasingly travel for complex, high-end procedures.

Patients from West Asia depend on Indian hospitals mainly for heart surgeries, oncology procedures, transplants, and orthopaedic treatments.

A Max Healthcare spokesperson said the chain delivered robust year-on-year growth in international patient revenues in FY26, driven by a higher inflow of patients seeking complex, high-end tertiary and quaternary care treatments.

“This includes oncology, transplants, and robotic surgeries, along with improved capacity utilisation and its new and modern infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.

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Market watchers said hospital chains have also started expanding their footprint across new international markets while reinforcing their presence in established regions.

“Fortis Healthcare continues to receive international patients from diverse regions, including Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, the Middle East, SAARC nations, and Southeast Asia,” Vinayak added.

He noted that the highest patient inflows within this footprint are from Iraq and Uzbekistan, along with strong contributions from East African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

“This progress was supported by initiatives to strengthen brand visibility and enhance digital and online engagement,” an official from a Gurugram-based hospital chain told Business Standard.

Industry executives said such steps have helped offset the softness from two major markets for medical tourism into India: West Asia and Bangladesh.

According to government data on foreign tourist arrivals until 2024, around 75 per cent of tourists coming to India for medical treatment were from Bangladesh.

However, bilateral issues between India and Bangladesh in 2025 led to a decline in these numbers, forcing Indian hospital chains to look at markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia.

Apollo Hospitals, for example, has seen its share of patients from regions such as Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia increase, even as arrivals from Bangladesh dipped.

While the company did not share exact MVT revenue figures, its Managing Director, Suneeta Reddy said in an earnings call that Apollo’s strong FY26 performance came despite lower seasonal medical admissions alongside moderation in international patient volumes, particularly from Bangladesh.

Hospitals remain optimistic about international patient revenue growth in FY27, even as geopolitical uncertainties in key West Asian markets may continue to affect short-term performance.

“With improving market penetration, enhanced regional partnerships, and continued focus on patient acquisition, the international business is expected to regain momentum during FY27, subject to geopolitical stability in key markets,” Vinayak said.

A Max spokesperson added that while the ongoing West Asia crisis has led to a decline in patient volumes from the region, the company’s overall growth remains resilient due to strong traction across emerging markets in the CIS, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Some hospital companies have also said they are not seeing any significant impact on the current flow of international patients from West Asia, even though the number of new registrations from the region may decline if the conflict persists.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare, said in an earnings call that the MVT segment maintained strong momentum, growing 41 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of increased international patient footfall.

“Within Kerala, MVT revenues grew 51 per cent with stronger inflows from Maldives helping offset macro-related softness from West Asia, demonstrating the resilience and diversification of the platform,” she added.

Addressing Medanta’s earnings call, the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Director, Pankaj Prakash Sahni said the challenges in West Asia would eventually taper off, adding that Bangladesh, as an international market, would return eventually.