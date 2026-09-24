Medtech firms, hospitals back TMR amid medical device mark-up debate

This comes after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe wrote to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), alleging that several healthcare facilities were selling medical consumables at a 1,000 per cent mark-up over the procurement price.

According to officials aware of the matter, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and NPPA held consultations with private healthcare providers and industry bodies on the high price mark-ups on surgical consumables sold in hospitals.

While welcoming discussions, medtech manufacturers have cautioned against blanket price caps, with multinational manufacturers' body Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) calling for any TMR mechanism to account for category-specific costs and distribution structures.

“Any mechanism should be developed only after detailed consultation with the industry and a proper understanding of category-specific costs and distribution structures,” said MTaI Chairman Pavan Choudary.

Hospitals, too, have urged a fact-based approach, saying procurement discounts cannot automatically be equated with profits and that hospitals do not determine manufacturers’ maximum retail prices (MRPs).

“Hospitals do not determine the MRP printed on medicines and medical products. MRP is determined by the manufacturer, and is subject to regulation by the NPPA,” said Dr Sunil K Khetarpal, deputy director general, Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI).

He added that the price of any non-scheduled medical device is regulated by the central government, with only up to a 10 per cent price increase permitted in a year.

Industry executives added that the difference between procurement prices and patient billing prices cannot automatically be attributed to hospital profits, as procurement costs can vary depending on the size of the hospital and whether products are purchased directly from manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers.

“A 1,000-bed hospital and a 50-bed hospital may procure the same product at different prices, depending on their scale and procurement volumes. Hospitals also incur substantial costs related to clinical manpower, infrastructure, technology, quality and patient safety,” Khetarpal said.

Meanwhile, domestic medtech groups are advocating for trade margins to be capped so that the device MRP does not exceed four times the landed import price or ex-factory price at the first point of sale.

This comes after the Competition Commission of India (CCI), in its May 21, 2026, order in a case involving 12 Delhi-based private hospitals, held that hospitals are legally permitted to sell medical products up to the manufacturer-notified MRP.

Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), said that hospitals and importers should first agree with the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) on what constitutes a rational margin before manufacturers are brought into the discussion.