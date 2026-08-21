Meesho expects to create 1 million seasonal jobs during festive season

Ecommerce marketplace Meesho expects to create over 1 million seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem to meet the surge in demand during the upcoming festive season.

The projected employment generation includes approximately 650,000 jobs across its seller network and about 375,000 roles across its logistics operations.

"The festive season is an important period for businesses across our ecosystem to scale up and prepare for increased demand.

"This year, we expect to enable over 1 million seasonal job opportunities... Nearly 130,000 sellers are expected to hire seasonal workers across packaging, manufacturing, production, warehousing and inventory management, as they build inventory, launch new products and expand their festive collections," Meesho said in a statement on Friday.

In the logistics sector, Meesho's own logistics platform, Valmo, along with its third-party logistics (3PL) partners, will scale up capacity. The seasonal roles in this segment will span delivery, sortation, delivery centre operations, and supervisory functions.

"The festive season continues to create meaningful economic opportunities across the ecosystem, enabling sellers and logistics partners to grow their businesses while creating jobs across India," Meesho said.

The announcement comes as major ecommerce players in India gear up for their annual festive sales, which typically account for a significant portion of their yearly volumes.