Meghalaya signs pact with Starlink to expand digital connectivity: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state government is taking major steps to enhance digital connectivity through its collaboration with Elon Musk-owned Starlink.

Meghalaya has seen credible transformation through technology, and "we are hopeful that this collaboration will help us reach the remotest corners of our state and make a real difference in people's lives", Sangma said in a post on X.

The CM said he was glad to witness the MoU signing between the Meghalaya government and Starlink India.

"Over the past 8 years, we have strengthened infrastructure, embraced technology, and improved governance, reducing processes that once took 30 days to just 3 days. Yet, connecting our remotest schools, health centres, and communities remains a challenge.

"Our partnership to introduce advanced satellite connectivity technology marks an important step toward bridging this gap. This initiative will help save lives through better healthcare access, improve learning opportunities for students, and enhance livelihoods for farmers and rural communities," he said.

Sangma said the state government is also working towards positioning Shillong as a technology hub.

"We are also committed to transforming Shillong into a hub for IT and technology in the Northeast, creating opportunities for our talented youth and building a strong digital ecosystem for the future," he said.