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MGL urges residents in gasified societies to apply for PNG connections

Mahanagar Gas says LPG supplies to housing societies with operational PNG infrastructure will stop after 90 days, urging residents to apply for piped gas connections

Representative image by Freepik

Representative image by Freepik

Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has urged housing societies with piped natural gas (PNG) connectivity to switch to PNG, warning that LPG supplies to such gasified societies will be discontinued 90 days after the issuance of a notification.
 
The city gas distribution (CGD) company said the measure is being implemented in close coordination with the respective oil marketing companies (OMCs), which are also under a statutory obligation not to supply LPG cylinders to addresses located in areas covered by an operational PNG network.
 
Residents who have not yet applied for a PNG connection are advised to initiate the registration process at the earliest, it added. “The complete process for providing a PNG connection, including last-mile connectivity, installation and commissioning, may take up to two months, depending upon site-specific conditions. Therefore, it is advised not to delay application until the final date stipulated in the notice.”
   
MGL said it has launched a range of flexible and customer-friendly payment plans aimed at enhancing affordability and accelerating PNG adoption among residential customers.
 
“We urge consumers to avail themselves of a PNG connection at the earliest opportunity and avoid any disruption to their domestic gas supply. Our marketing and customer care teams are fully equipped to assist residents through every step of the registration and installation process as we remain committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for all residents in areas where PNG infrastructure has been commissioned,” said Managing Director Praveer Srivastava.
 
MGL has connected more than 32 lakh households across its areas of operation in Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai, among others, and has laid more than 8,000 km of pipelines to ensure connectivity to more households.
 
Under the Essential Commodities Act, the Indian government has mandated urban households with the required connectivity to switch to PNG. “Sufficient natural gas is domestically available to cater to the needs of domestic consumers, while India has to rely heavily on imports for LPG. Shifting to PNG will help reduce the financial burden of imported LPG and provide ease and convenience to customers,” MGL said.
 

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Topics : LPG lpg crisis City Gas Distribution

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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