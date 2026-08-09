No new renewable energy projects within 1 km of border: Home ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prohibited new solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy (RE) projects within 1 km of the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the International Border under guidelines for national security clearance of RE projects in border areas.

The guidelines were issued after the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) received multiple applications for setting up RE projects in border areas. Areas within 50 kilometre (km) of the LoC, LAC, or International Border have been designated as “sensitive areas”. This includes areas within 20 km of the International Border, where a separate no-objection certificate (NOC) will be required from the Ministry of Defence.

The guidelines also prohibit the engagement of labour for project implementation from countries sharing a land border with India, particularly Pakistan, Bangladesh and China, without permission from the central government.

“Taking into account national security perspectives and also keeping in mind the ease of doing business in consultation and consensus with all stakeholders, uniform transparent guidelines for national security clearance is being prescribed for solar, wind and hybrid energy projects in border areas,” the MHA said.

The 1 km area will be strictly restricted, with no project activity permitted, the ministry said. Security clearance for projects proposed between 1 km and 50 km, or for grant of NOC for projects between 1 km and 20 km, will be assessed by the MHA and the defence ministry on a case-to-case basis, the guidelines said.

Under the guidelines, applications for all such RE projects are required to be submitted to MNRE, which will forward the proposals, accompanied by the state government’s in-principle approval for allotment of land, to the MHA for security clearance and the defence ministry for an NOC.

“If the proposed project involves foreign investment, a separate application will be required to be made to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the foreign direct investment policy of the government,” MHA said.

The guidelines also restrict the height of civil infrastructure for maintenance and operation to 3 metres for areas within 1-8 km, 5 metres within 8-20 km, and 15 metres from 20-50 km.