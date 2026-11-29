Part of the Hyderabad-headquartered Midwest Business House, the company has commissioned its first facility at Bollaram in Telangana, built at an investment of ₹250 crore. It is now planning two more facilities — a 1,500-tonne plant in Telangana and a 3,500-tonne facility in Maharashtra — which would add 5,000 tonnes a year to its existing capacity, Chief Executive Officer Soumya K told Business Standard in an interview.

The planned expansion would position Midwest as a prospective major domestic manufacturer of these strategically important magnets, which are used in electric vehicle (EV) motors, wind turbines, industrial equipment, electronics, aerospace, and defence systems.

India’s vulnerability in this segment was underscored in April 2025, when China imposed export controls on several medium and heavy rare-earth products. The Indian government subsequently acknowledged that the restrictions had created supply chain bottlenecks affecting domestic industries. India continues to import all its sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnet requirements because of gaps in domestic industrial-scale capacity to convert rare-earth oxides into metals, alloys, and finished magnets.

To address this dependence, the Centre approved a ₹7,280 crore incentive scheme in November 2025 to create 6,000 tonnes per annum of integrated domestic manufacturing capacity. It has also announced dedicated rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Midwest has secured an allocation of 1,200 tonnes per annum under the scheme, equivalent to one-fifth of the targeted national manufacturing capacity. The scheme gives manufacturers two years to establish their facilities, followed by five years of sales-linked incentives.

At the notified incentive rate of ₹505.05 per kilogram, eligible annual sales of 1,200 tonnes would translate into incentives of around ₹60.6 crore. The project is also eligible for a capital subsidy of up to ₹150 crore, Soumya K said.

The company’s first facility, at Bollaram in Telangana, has an annual capacity of 500 tonnes and was commissioned in November this year. Commercial sales are targeted to begin in January 2027.

The next phase involves a 1,500-tonne integrated plant at Boothpur in Telangana, which will convert rare-earth oxides into finished magnets. Commercial operations at the facility are targeted for January 2028. The company has earmarked around ₹1,100 crore for the project.

The larger expansion is planned at Butibori in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, where Midwest proposes to set up a 3,500-tonne facility focused on high-grade magnets. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has allotted land for the project, with commercial operations targeted for January 2029. The investment requirement and financing structure for this facility are yet to be finalised.

Together, the three facilities would give the group a planned annual magnet manufacturing capacity of 5,500 tonnes by 2029, compared with 500 tonnes at its commissioned Bollaram plant.

The first two manufacturing phases — the 500-tonne Bollaram facility and the proposed 1,500-tonne Boothpur plant — entail a combined investment of around ₹1,350 crore. Of this, ₹450 crore has been deployed, Soumya K said.

The entire ₹250 crore investment in the Bollaram facility has been mobilised, and its funding has been closed. At Boothpur, around ₹200 crore has been marshalled, with financing nearing closure.

Midwest expects bank debt to account for about 65 per cent of the combined investment in these first two phases. For the proposed Maharashtra facility, it is evaluating funding through existing banking relationships and equity participation by qualified institutional investors. The investment requirement and financing structure are yet to be finalised, Soumya K said.

The company is targeting revenue of ₹5,000 crore by 2029-30, contingent on commissioning schedules, capacity utilisation, product mix, and customer orders.

Securing a consistent supply of rare-earth feedstock is key to the Midwest’s expansion plans. The company is pursuing domestic sourcing through engagement with IREL (India) and evaluating imports from Brazil, the US, Australia, and Southeast Asia, Soumya K said.

Midwest is targeting a sales mix of around 50 per cent from EVs and automotive, 25 per cent from energy and renewables, and 10 per cent from medical and industrial applications. The balance is expected to come from defence, aerospace, mobile phones, and communications.

The company also sees export opportunities among motor and equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe who are looking for additional qualified suppliers beyond China.

Expanding footprint