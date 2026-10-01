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Mines ministry launches auction of two mineral blocks in the Andaman Sea

The blocks contain polymetallic nodules and crusts with cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper and rare earth elements; bids can be submitted until December 28 at 5 pm

mining sector, mines

The minerals contained in the blocks are important for advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, electric mobility, electronics and other strategic applications, the ministry said (Photo: AdobeStock)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

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The Ministry of Mines on Thursday launched the auction of two offshore mineral blocks in the Andaman Sea for the grant of composite licences, covering more than 1,632 square kilometres, as the government seeks to explore India’s offshore mineral potential.
 
The blocks, Sewell Rise-01 and West Sewell Ridge-01, together cover an area of over 1,632 square kilometres. They contain polymetallic nodules and crusts hosting minerals including cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper and rare earth elements, the ministry said.
 
The sale of tender documents began on October 1. The pre-bid conference is scheduled for November 4, while the last date for submission of queries is November 13.
  
The last date for purchase of tender documents is December 21, up to 5 pm IST, while bids can be submitted until December 28, up to 5 pm IST.
 
The minerals contained in the blocks are important for advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, electric mobility, electronics and other strategic applications, the ministry said.

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Launching the auction virtually, Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra urged prospective bidders, industry stakeholders and explorers to actively participate in the auction and invest in offshore exploration.
 
Chandra also emphasised the need for scientific, technological and environmentally responsible development of offshore mineral resources. He said systematic exploration of offshore resources would complement efforts to enhance domestic mineral availability.
 
The auction will be conducted through a transparent electronic auction process in accordance with the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, and the Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2024, as amended from time to time.
 
Detailed information on the blocks, auction terms, eligibility criteria and timelines is available on the MSTC auction platform, the ministry said.
 

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Topics : mines ministry Offshore mineral Mineral

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 9:25 PM IST