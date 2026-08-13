MMDR Bill leaves states' minor mineral rights intact: Mines Minister Reddy

With the crucial Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill passed in Parliament, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy today sought to allay concerns of states, saying its provisions are applicable only to major minerals and will not affect states’ existing powers over minor minerals.

Reddy said the Centre was not seeking to take away the rights of states through the MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026, but wanted to ensure that differences in levies did not create distortions in the cost of major minerals across the country. Major minerals include vital metallic and fuel ores like coal and iron ore. Minor minerals consist of local building and construction materials like sand, gravel, and ordinary clay.

However, the Bill has irked non-BJP-ruled states, with Kerala warning that it could take legal action against the legislation once it becomes an Act.

“Lok Sabha passed it, we expressed our strong opposition as a state. We will express our protest now also. We will be able to take legal actions only when it gets passed, and becomes an Act,” Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said. “Our main concern is that this is an encroachment to the State List. The state has right on land, and this is an encroachment to the State List. This is against the rights given to the state by our Constitution,” he said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Karnataka government, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the state was examining the Bill and considering its implications for fiscal federalism. “We are currently studying the Bill, and will take a call in due course,” the official said.

With the Bill now passed by both Houses of Parliament, it will require Presidential assent before becoming law.

Clarifying the scope of the proposed changes, Reddy said the Bill would have no impact on the 49 minor minerals, for which states would continue to retain their existing powers relating to exploration, mining, auctions, mineral rights and taxation. The proposed framework is instead focused on major minerals, he said.

The Bill seeks to restrict state governments from imposing taxes, cesses and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands except in accordance with conditions or restrictions prescribed by the Centre.

According to Reddy, differences in the fiscal burden on major minerals across states can ultimately affect the cost of raw materials for industries and consumers. He cited coal as an example, saying higher costs could make domestic coal less competitive against imports and feed into electricity costs.

Reddy also cited data on mineral revenue to argue that states’ share from the sector has increased over the years. According to data shared by the minister, states’ share in total mineral revenue stood at 65 per cent, or Rs 13,258 crore, in 2014-15, and increased to 88 per cent, or Rs 71,035 crore, in 2024-25. The Centre’s share, meanwhile, declined from 35 per cent to just 12 per cent.

In the coal sector, the minister said states’ revenue increased from Rs 11,948 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 58,592 crore in 2024-25, with their share rising from 55 per cent to 96 per cent, while the Centre’s share declined from 45 per cent to 4 per cent.

Reddy also added that 100 per cent of the auction premium and royalty goes to states, while funds collected under the District Mineral Foundation are used for local-area development.

However, these figures relate to the distribution of mineral and coal revenue between the Centre and states and do not quantify the potential revenue loss to states from the proposed restrictions on their taxing powers.

The issue has assumed significance following the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment in Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India, in which a nine-judge Constitution Bench held that states have the power to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the State List. The court also held that the existing MMDR Act had not imposed limits on those powers, although Parliament could do so through a law relating to mineral development.

Further, in line with its July judgment, on August 14, 2024, a Supreme Court order said states could impose or renew taxes on mineral rights and land.

However, such tax demands will apply only to transactions from April 1, 2005, onwards. The court allowed mining companies to pay the dues in instalments over 12 years from April 1, 2026, and waived interest and penalties on dues relating to the period before July 25, 2024.

The Bill now seeks to alter the framework governing such taxation. It provides that any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before the amended law comes into force would be deemed invalid at all material times.

Asked whether the government had assessed the quantum of savings for mining companies from invalidation of past levies, Reddy said no such assessment had been made. The provisions in the Bill could potentially bring an end to pending liabilities arising from past levies, while amounts already recovered by states would not have to be refunded.