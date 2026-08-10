MMDR Bill may ease retrospective tax burden on miners, steelmakers

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, moved by Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, proposes to regulate state taxation of mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands through “conditions or restrictions” prescribed by the Centre.

The Bill proposes to bring “mineral-bearing lands” under the Union’s regulatory framework. It defines “mineral-bearing land” as land having mineral contents in accordance with parameters prescribed by the central government.

A key provision is the proposed insertion of Section 9D into the MMDR Act. Under it a state government will not be allowed to impose a tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands based on mineral quantity, mineral value, royalty payable or otherwise, except in accordance with conditions or restrictions prescribed by the Centre.

The Bill also proposes to empower the Centre to frame rules prescribing these conditions and restrictions by amending Section 13 of the MMDR Act.

It further provides that any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before the amended law comes into force would be deemed invalid at all material times.

However, states will not have to refund amounts already deposited with or recovered by them.

The proposed changes come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s landmark 2024 judgment on states’ powers to tax mineral rights and the potential retrospective liabilities arising from it.

On 25 July, 2024, a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India held that royalty was not a tax and that states had the powers to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the State List of the Constitution.

The court also held that the existing MMDR Act had not imposed limits on those powers, although Parliament could do so through a law relating to mineral development.

The judgment overturned the legal position stemming from the Supreme Court’s 1989 India Cement judgment, which had treated royalty as a tax.

Further, on August 14, 2024, a Supreme Court order said states could impose or renew taxes on mineral rights and land in line with its July judgment. However, such tax demands would apply only to transactions from April 1, 2005, onwards. The court allowed mining companies to pay the dues in instalments over 12 years from April 1, 2026, and waived interest and penalties on dues relating to the period before July 25, 2024.

The retrospective liability had raised concern among mining companies and mineral-consuming industries over the potential impact on costs and balance sheets.

“The proposed changes could provide relief not only to mining companies but also to downstream users such as steelmakers,” a senior steel sector executive told Business Standard, adding that mining companies can pass such statutory liabilities on to consumers, particularly under contracts that allow recovery of future government-imposed levies.

The executive cited state-level levies as examples of additional burden faced by mineral consumers.

“Odisha had imposed a cess of nearly 12 per cent of the average sale price, while Jharkhand’s cess was around ₹450 per tonne for coal and ₹600 per tonne for iron ore,” he said.

Of the ₹1,436 crore increase in Coal India’s other expenses during Q1FY27, ₹1,246 crore, or about 87 per cent, was attributable to higher rates and taxes, according to the company’s first-quarter investor presentation.

The issue has also been flagged by steel public-sector units.

Last month, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Panda said iron ore, the primary raw material for steelmaking, could become more expensive because of the overall incidence of taxes and royalty imposed by state governments.

“Iron ore was cheap, but it will not be cheap because of the imposition of so many taxes and royalties from state governments. So, slowly we will find that the raw material which was much cheaper may become a costlier component,” Panda had said at an event in Delhi. SAIL relies on captive mines for sourcing its iron ore.

Experts say the proposed amendment centralises fiscal control and provides uniform economic conditions for mining across India.

“It insulates mining corporations and central public-sector undertakings from historical arrears in the form of state-specific taxes and levies,” said Rajib Maitra, partner and sector leader, Deloitte South Asia, said.

He added the proposed framework was designed to reduce fiscal uncertainty and retrospective liability risks for mining companies by centralising fiscal regulation and mitigating pending tax and levy-related liabilities.

Sidhartha Jain, tax partner, EY India, said after the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment, additional state levies and demands raised concern regarding fiscal burden, legacy liabilities, litigation, and uncertainty for the mining sector. “The amendment appears to address some of these issues by invalidating past levies that have neither been deposited nor recovered, protecting amounts already collected from refund claims, and providing a framework for future state taxation,” Jain said.