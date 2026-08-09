Govt may seek to tighten grip over mineral-bearing land with MMDR Bill

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to be moved by Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeks to restrict the ability of state governments to impose taxes, cess, and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

It thus proposes to bring the regulation of “mineral-bearing lands” under the Union’s control.

The existing provision of the MMDR Act says that the Union should take under its control the regulation of mines and development of minerals. The Bill proposes to expand this to include mineral-bearing lands. It defines “mineral-bearing land” as land having mineral contents in accordance with parameters prescribed by the central government.

The key provision is the proposed insertion of Section 9D into the MMDR Act. Under this provision, a state government would not be allowed to impose a tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands based on mineral quantity, mineral value, royalty payable or otherwise, except in accordance with conditions or restrictions prescribed by the central government.

The Bill also proposes to empower the Centre to frame rules prescribing these conditions and restrictions by amending Section 13 of the MMDR Act.

Another significant provision deals with levies imposed before the amendment comes into force. Any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before commencement of the amended law will be deemed invalid at all material times.

However, states will not have to refund any such tax, cess or levy that had already been deposited with or recovered by them before commencement of the amendment.

The proposed changes come against the backdrop of a long-running constitutional dispute over the power to tax mineral rights.

In July 2024, a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India held that royalty was not a tax and states had the powers to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the State List (of the Constitution).

The court also held that the existing MMDR Act had not imposed limits on those powers although Parliament could do so through a law relating to mineral development. The judgment overturned the legal position stemming from the Supreme Court’s 1989 India Cement judgment, which had treated royalty as tax.

The 2026 Bill now proposes to amend the MMDR Act to impose conditions and restrictions on state taxes and cesses on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, bringing the question of state mineral taxation back into focus.

The government has justified the proposed changes on the grounds that mineral resources are strategically important for infrastructure, manufacturing, energy security and economic development, and that their development needs to be sustainable and uniform across the country.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons says uneven fiscal impositions by states have resulted in a heavy tax burden on the sector, unpredictable introduction of taxes and cesses after mining operations have commenced, multiple levies on production or dispatch, differences in rates among states and retrospective taxation.

According to the government, excessive fiscal burdens can make mining operations commercially unviable, discourage mineral extraction, and adversely affect mineral production. Multiple and inconsistent taxes increase compliance costs and can ultimately raise the cost of goods and services.

“Further, any retrospective imposition of taxes would cause legal uncertainty and erode investors’ trust,” the Bill added.

The issue of rising fiscal costs on minerals has also been flagged by steelmakers. Last month, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Panda said iron ore, the primary raw material for steelmaking, could become more expensive because of the overall incidence of taxes and royalty imposed by state governments.

“Iron ore was cheap but it will not be cheap going forward because of the imposition of so many taxes and unmindful royalties from state governments. So, slowly we will find that the raw material which was much cheaper may become a costlier component going forward,” Panda said at the Indian Steel Market Conference event in Delhi.

SAIL relies on captive mines for sourcing its iron ore.