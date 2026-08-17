MMDR Bill tweak: NMDC flags ₹15,786 crore Karnataka tax exposure

“Should it be enacted as currently drafted, the company may be liable to pay tax amounting to approximately ₹15,785.72 crores as on the reporting date,” the company said in a stock-exchange filing last week. The state-run miner said the amount had been considered a contingent liability by the company.

“Considering the pending legislative process, the reservations of the Governor, and the ongoing stakeholder discussions, this amount has been considered as contingent liability,” NMDC added.

The exposure stems from Karnataka’s proposed retrospective tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, introduced after the Supreme Court’s July 2024 judgment in Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India, in which it held that states, under the State List of the Constitution, had the powers to tax mineral rights.

In a subsequent order in August 2024, the Supreme Court allowed states to levy or renew taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands retrospectively from April 1, 2005, while directing that companies may pay the resulting demands in instalments over 12 years beginning April 1, 2026.

Following the order, the Karnataka legislature passed the Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill in December 2024 to impose taxes retrospectively on mineral rights from January 2015 and on mineral-bearing land from April 2005. The mineral-rights tax proposed on iron ore was three times equivalent to the royalty payable for non-auctioned mines.

However, the state’s governor sent the Bill for the President’s assent along with reservations on the legality of the Bill. The Bill is on hold and awaits presidential assent to become a law.

NMDC operates four iron ore mines in the country. Of those, two — Donimalai Iron Ore Mine and Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine — are in Karnataka. Both these mines contribute to about one-third of the company’s iron ore production.

NMDC’s disclosure assumes significance following Parliament’s passage of the MMDR Amendment Bill, which seeks to restrict state governments from imposing taxes, cess and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands except in accordance with “conditions or restrictions” prescribed by the Centre.

The proposed amendment further provides that any such tax, cess or levy that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before the amended law comes into force would be deemed invalid at all material times. Amounts already recovered by states, however, would not have to be refunded.

The provision could, therefore, have implications for potential retrospective liabilities such as the exposure disclosed by NMDC.