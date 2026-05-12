MMRDA allots two BKC plots to NSE for ₹1,684 crore lease premium

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allotted two amalgamated plots in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India for a total lease premium of ₹1,684.31 crore.

According to the deal-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the plots have been allotted for a lease period of 80 years.

“National Stock Exchange of India, on December 2, 2025, received the allotment letter from MMRDA. This development is expected to contribute to Mumbai’s economic ecosystem and support the evolving needs of the country’s key financial institution,” said the exchange on Tuesday, in response to queries sent by Business Standard.

The plots, C-81 and C-82 in G Block, together span 10,995 square metres, with a maximum permissible built-up area of 43,980 square metres (around 4.7 lakh square feet).

The land was allotted at a rate of ₹3.87 lakh per square metre (around ₹36,000 per square foot), while the stamp duty paid stood at ₹75.79 crore.

Plot C-82, measuring 5,500 square metres, was initially acquired in March 2025 for ₹757.9 crore, with the lease premium later revised to ₹833.69 crore in October 2025. Plot C-81 was allotted in December 2025 at a lease premium of ₹850.62 crore. The transactions were registered on May 5, 2026.

MMRDA is the Maharashtra government agency responsible for the preparation of a regional infrastructure development plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Previously, in 1993, MMRDA had allotted Plot No. C-1 in G Block, measuring 16,038.3 square metres with a built-up area of 31,044.05 square metres, to NSE by relaxing certain provisions of MMRDA's Land Disposal Regulations, 1977. NSE is already headquartered in BKC and is expanding further through the allotted land plots.

BKC is India’s costliest business district, with an average monthly rent of ₹350 per square foot based on deals signed over the last 12 months, according to Propstack. It hosts multiple global and domestic firms across sectors.

Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said, “This ₹1,684 crore deal between NSE and MMRDA highlights the continued premium placed on BKC as India's premier financial hub. By securing a combined area of 10,995 square metres for its expansion, NSE is not just making a real estate play, but solidifying the infrastructure required for the future of Indian capital markets. Such significant institutional investment underscores BKC’s unmatched strategic value for global-scale financial operations.”

Earlier, in March, stock exchange BSE also approached the MMRDA seeking allotment of land in BKC to expand its operational footprint in Mumbai.

In December 2025, Business Standard reported that MMRDA had also set aside a 4,000-square metre plot for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for ₹800 crore.

Additionally, MMRDA has been accelerating its land monetisation strategy to help fund its capex-intensive infrastructure projects across MMR.