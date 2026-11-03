MNRE to address Agriculture Ministry's concerns over agrivoltaics: Joshi

Concerns raised by multiple ministries, especially the Agriculture Ministry, regarding the agrivoltaics policy and its inclusion in the next phase of the PM KUSUM scheme will be addressed, said New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026.

Briefing the media, Joshi said that some problems with the policy had been observed. “It is under discussion as of now. Very soon, we will finalise it. We will try to address problems raised by farmers, state governments, the agriculture Ministry and other ministries also,” he said.

The second version of the PM KUSUM Yojana, set to be announced soon, will create a new model for decentralised renewable energy generation in rural India, where farmers will be able to generate renewable energy while farming on the same land, Joshi had said in September.

Last month, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented the realities on the ground before scientists and policymakers. He had pointed out that India’s average landholding was just 0.96 hectares and that more than 85 per cent of farmers were small and marginal farmers. He had insisted that the model must be practically viable on small farmers’ fields and agricultural production must not be disrupted under any circumstances.

He had also said that the height of the panels, the distance between supporting structures and the arrangements for ploughing must be carefully designed to allow farmers to cultivate their land efficiently. The system should also enable them to choose different crops and change their crop cycles according to their preferences every year, without compromising agricultural productivity. Emphasising the need to address practical challenges before projects were implemented, Chouhan had mentioned that appropriate safeguards and responsibilities must be established from the outset to ensure that farmers did not bear any financial or physical burden if a company abandoned a project midway or if solar panels had to be removed upon the expiry of a contract.

During the BRE Summit, Joshi also emphasised that 100,000 rooftop solar installations were being completed every six days under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. “Hopefully, in the weeks to come, the average completion of 1 lakh installation will take 4-5 days,” he added.